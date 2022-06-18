Arab Shriners celebrate 150 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shriners International invited the community to their 150th year of fun, fellowship, and philanthropy on Saturday at Evergy Plaza.

“Today’s celebration is an amazing event because it celebrates 90 years of Shriners involvement in the community. Finding children that need to be helped at our St. Louis hospital. They have taken care of more than 150,000 children.” said Bill Bailey, Emperial Potentate, Arab Shriners.

Shriners International is a brotherhood of men who are committed to family, fellowship and making the world a better place. They seek to attract men of different backgrounds, career paths, ages and interests, and unique ideas, beliefs and perspectives. They have children’s hospitals in 27 cities in the United States, including St. Louis, Mo.

The celebration included,

Arab Shrine Clowns

Face Painting

Plaza Fountains

The Child Identification (CHIP)

and a host of other fun activities

Food Trucks included

Tod’s BBQ

The Burger Bus

Pineapple Dream

Poppin Squeeze

Beer Gardens

Iron Rail

Celtic Fox

Live Music & Entertainment provided by the Topeka High Drum Line and the Steve Kile Band

Shriners Hospitals have been improving children’s lives for over 100 years, and 90 years in Topeka, Kansas.































































