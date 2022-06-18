Arab Shriners celebrate 150 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shriners International invited the community to their 150th year of fun, fellowship, and philanthropy on Saturday at Evergy Plaza.
“Today’s celebration is an amazing event because it celebrates 90 years of Shriners involvement in the community. Finding children that need to be helped at our St. Louis hospital. They have taken care of more than 150,000 children.” said Bill Bailey, Emperial Potentate, Arab Shriners.
Shriners International is a brotherhood of men who are committed to family, fellowship and making the world a better place. They seek to attract men of different backgrounds, career paths, ages and interests, and unique ideas, beliefs and perspectives. They have children’s hospitals in 27 cities in the United States, including St. Louis, Mo.
The celebration included,
- Arab Shrine Clowns
- Face Painting
- Plaza Fountains
- The Child Identification (CHIP)
- and a host of other fun activities
Food Trucks included
- Tod’s BBQ
- The Burger Bus
- Pineapple Dream
- Poppin Squeeze
- Beer Gardens
- Iron Rail
- Celtic Fox
Live Music & Entertainment provided by the Topeka High Drum Line and the Steve Kile Band
Shriners Hospitals have been improving children’s lives for over 100 years, and 90 years in Topeka, Kansas.
