ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Arab Shriners celebrate 150 years

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shriners International invited the community to their 150th year of fun, fellowship, and philanthropy on Saturday at Evergy Plaza.

“Today’s celebration is an amazing event because it celebrates 90 years of Shriners involvement in the community. Finding children that need to be helped at our St. Louis hospital. They have taken care of more than 150,000 children.” said Bill Bailey, Emperial Potentate, Arab Shriners.

Shriners International is a brotherhood of men who are committed to family, fellowship and making the world a better place. They seek to attract men of different backgrounds, career paths, ages and interests, and unique ideas, beliefs and perspectives. They have children’s hospitals in 27 cities in the United States, including St. Louis, Mo.

The celebration included,

  • Arab Shrine Clowns
  • Face Painting
  • Plaza Fountains
  • The Child Identification (CHIP)
  • and a host of other fun activities

Food Trucks included

  • Tod’s BBQ
  • The Burger Bus
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Beer Gardens
  • Iron Rail
  • Celtic Fox

Live Music & Entertainment provided by the Topeka High Drum Line and the Steve Kile Band

Shriners Hospitals have been improving children’s lives for over 100 years, and 90 years in Topeka, Kansas.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxlIe_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfpr0_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LW8UP_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1kGY_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StC0H_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGht5_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xy9pf_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrXcE_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rv5tU_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ML4H_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376ui8_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBtGm_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyTkW_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6fUw_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afns9_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoeW1_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAYDZ_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ka1D_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oe2mn_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103Ldx_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCrdM_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jV1Yn_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emtvj_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZOdT_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WdAR_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Blkdh_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2qz0_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2h0S_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDXti_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkGVw_0gF490NY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZySo_0gF490NY00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Brew at the Zoo returns to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular fundraising event in Topeka is back after a three-year hiatus. This weekend, Brew at the Zoo makes it’s comeback to the capital city. This unique event will allow guests to try out more than 150 brews while supporting the local zoo. It’s a staff favorite fundraiser, bringing people together for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza celebrates freedom

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka community members gathered in downtown Topeka to continue to celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday. Although Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration has been hosting events all week, Sunday was the Gospel Extravaganza at the St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Topeka. The church had a Gospel concert and showcased the importance […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka has ‘Momentum’ moving into 2027

Topeka (KSNT)- That’s the message the Greater Topeka Partnership shared as they unveil the second phase of a community-wide plan to improve the Capitol City. “Momentum 27” was announced to the public. It’s a five-year development plan, a collaboration between the city, local businesses, and agencies with the goal of making Topeka a better place. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Above and Beyond Award given to firefighter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A member of the Topeka Fire Department has been given the Topeka Above and Beyond Award. Ronnie Sellens, an Apparatus Operator with the TFD, was given the award by Interim City Manager Bill Cochran on June 21 after being nominated for going above and beyond to resolve a mechanical issue during training […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Society
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants offer free dinner to healthcare workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local restaurants Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant are giving healthcare workers free dinner Wednesday. Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant will have tents set up to give away the dinners in the parking lot of Dr. Thomas Ashley’s Ophthalmology office at the corner of 8th & Horne from 6-8 p.m. on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fiesta Mexicana set to return in Topeka after 2-year hiatus

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a favorite Topeka event is about to make a comeback. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oakland is excited to bring back Fiesta Mexicana. But before the big three-day event in mid-July, the Fiesta Committee says it is hosting a new downtown Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

The St. Joseph Lofts is GTP’s Business Unwind location for June

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their June Business Unwind networking event Tuesday afternoon at the newly renovated St. Joseph Lofts. “Business Unwind is a monthly networking event put on by the Greater Topeka Partnership,” said Delainey Williams, Greater Topeka Partnership event manager. “Each month we select a business that is a member […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bailey
WIBW

FROZEN IN TIME: City discusses plans for frozen Topeka Blvd. clock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has plans to discuss the fate of a frozen clock over the bridge on southbound Topeka Blvd. After weeks frozen in time at 8:40, the City of Topeka says it has plans to either fix the clock over the bridge on southbound Topeka Blvd. or replace both clocks with new medallions.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sunset Zoo offers admission special to celebrate holiday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is hosting a special event to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday. The Sunset Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 and is allowing free entrance for fathers that enter with another paying customer. Attendees can stop in the giftshop during their […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurant starts new Father’s Day tradition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A restaurant in downtown Topeka welcomed customers with games and barbeque to enjoy Father’s Day on Sunday. Fedeli’s Steak and Pasta, located at 920 South Kansas Avenue, prepared all sorts of barbeque meats and games for families to enjoy while at the restaurant. They had $18 meals for adults and $10 meals […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Dover celebrates Heritage days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dover, Ks. celebrated their Heritage Days Saturday with a car show, Antique Tractor display, kid’s activities, a vendor fair, a parade, a beer garden, live music a fire works display and a special appearance from the Shawnee County Mounted Posse. Settlers came to Dover in 1856 and in 1860, Dover was made […]
DOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Arab Shriners#Food Trucks#Shriners Hospitals#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Vaccines for young children are available at Topeka clinics

TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 vaccines are now available for younger kids. The nation received its first doses of COVID vaccines for young children. Any child between six months and four years old is now eligible to receive the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available in specific clinics. While doctors understand this can be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo makes progress on new enclosure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Saturday, the Topeka Zoo celebrated World Giraffe Day and the continued work to open the zoo’s new giraffe enclosure. The zoo celebrated by having presentations and feeding activities to showcase the excitement behind the animal and the construction project. “Another overarching purpose for this project is really to create an experience […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University, other neighborhoods hit by power outage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large power outage in Central Topeka is impacting around 1,500 Evergy customers on Tuesday. According to Evergy, a power outage covering the areas of Washburn University, College Hill, Chesney Park, parts of Central Park and other nearby neighborhoods has left almost 1,500 people without power. This outage was first reported at […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Kansas City, Missouri?

Pizza is one of the most popular cuisine options in the world. There is just something about the delicious combination of warm crust, sauce and fresh cheese. You could say that pizza has been around in one form or another for a long time. Kansas City, Missouri is a city known for barbecue and live music, but also a bustling pizza scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Emporia gazette.com

Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies

The newest federal holiday could lead to some confusion Monday, concerning what is open and what is closed. The city of Emporia will mark Juneteenth. That means city offices will be closed, with no residential trash pickup or recycling service. The city-county Transfer Station and Recycling Center also will be closed.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Nexstar turns 26, KSNT celebrates by giving back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With 199 television stations, including KSNT and KTMJ in Topeka, in 116 markets, Nexstar represents America’s largest local television company. In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Every year during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 markets volunteer […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy