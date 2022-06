Hangman Page may not know what he's doing in retirement, but he knows what he doesn't want to do. Seemingly everyone who was anyone for any length of time in the wrestling world has a podcast in 2022 where they can give their opinion on anything. Whether they are telling stories from the past, telling stories from today if they are still close to the business, or just giving their take, a platform is out there for someone.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO