Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Taveras is taking a seat after starting the past eight games. Josh Smith, Adolis Garcia, and Kole Calhoun are starting across the outfield for the Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. Ezequiel Duran is replacing Taveras in the lineup to play third base and bat eighth.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO