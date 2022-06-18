Family seeks help in finding missing 15-year-old girl from Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old girl from Glen Allen has been missing for nearly two days, according to Henrico Police.

Samantha (Sammie) Shea-Nielsen was last seen at her home in Glen Allen near Innsbrook on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

It is believed she snuck out of her home later that night with the intention of walking to a friend’s house five miles away. According to her family, she never arrived.

Samantha has made no contact with any family or friends since she was last seen. According to her family this “is very unlike her.”

It is unknown what Samantha may have been wearing when she left but her phone was left at home, meaning there is no way of tracking her directly.



(Photos courtesy of Jordan Shea)

“We would appreciate any assistance in the location of our daughter,” said Samantha’s mother, Jordan Shea.

Samantha has brown hair and hazel colored eyes. She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Samantha has scars on her knees and shins.

The family has submitted a missing person’s report to the Henrico Police Department.

Anyone with information on Samantha’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 .

