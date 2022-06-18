ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

June 28, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

By Richard Bose
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is June 28th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay...

