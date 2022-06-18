Matt Hardy says Jeff Hardy is ‘so remorseful, so embarrassed’ after DUI arrest

Matt Hardy shed some new light on his brother Jeff’s reaction and feelings after his DUI arrest.

Matt Hardy while speaking on his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast” with Jon Alba this week, said Jeff was “so remorseful, so embarrassed” by his arrest on Monday. Jeff Hardy, 44, was arrested in Florida and charged with his a DUI alcohol/drugs offense for the third time within 10 years. The 12-time tag team champion, who has battled addiction for years, allegedly registered a blood alcohol content of .294 and .291, both of which are more than triple the legal limit of .08 . Jeff Hardy was suspended by All Elite Wrestling without pay and he can only return to the company upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

Matt Hardy said on the show, which was subtitled “Addiction and Mental Health”, that he believes Jeff’s issues “come from our mother dying when he was so, so, so young” and that his brother has carried that with him “deeply.” Their mom, Ruby, died of brain cancer when Matt was 12 and Jeff was nine.

Matt and Jeff Hardy All Elite Wrestling

“After speaking to Jeff the last couple of days, he is just so remorseful, so embarrassed,” Matt Hardy said. “He, like, hates himself and I think that’s part of it too. He has to know, obviously, what he did was atrocious and terrible, terrible decision-making but then also he has to know that people love him. It’s very important and… at the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual.

“You have to keep yourself in check, you have to be on top of yourself, you are the only person that can really ensure you’re not going to go awry or go in a bad direction whether it’s because of mental issues or because of addiction issues.”

Matt Hardy, who on Tuesday called his brother’s situation “disheartening to hear, also on the podcast addressed his future in AEW without Jeff after the two had just reunited as a tag team. He looks at reinventing himself again as a challenge.

“As far as what I’m doing going forward, I’m sure I will be doing something in some capacity on AEW,” he said. “I’m gonna change it up a little bit, tweak things a little bit and try to make some magic happen.”