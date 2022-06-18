ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Three people injured in shooting near Omaha bar

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people are expected to recover after being shot in the parking lot of a bar in Omaha. Police say officers were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate pool drowning at home

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an overnight pool drowning at a home. Officers were called to a house near 59th and Northwest Radial Highway before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a man in his 40s was found at the bottom of the pool. Police say the drowning...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD responds to drowning north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 47-year-old man is dead after an apparent drowning in north Omaha. Omaha Police said a woman found her husband just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at the bottom of the above-ground pool of their home on North 59th Street. Police said there were no immediate signs of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper takes teen into custody after motorcycle chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcycle chase in Lincoln Tuesday morning ended with a 17-year-old taken into custody by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper. The release states the teen was placed in Lancaster County Youth Services Center for willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight to avoid arrest.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police vehicle sideswiped while confronting stolen car

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday night near Park and Woolworth avenues, a police vehicle was sideswiped. Omaha police say gang unit officers saw a stolen car outside the gas station, when the suspect fled the scene — sideswiping a police vehicle and hitting the back of another car in the process.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival

6 News shows how some businesses are finding creative ways to stay staffed. There's a nationwide study happening at UNMC looking for answers to what many call long-COVID. The College World Series is always a win for restaurant owners in downtown Omaha but this year they're struggling to stay staffed.
PERCIVAL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two teenagers were recovering after and ATV accident in southeast Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sherriff's Office said it happened around 9:30 Monday night is the area of southwest 40th and West Denton Road, outside of southwest Lincoln. Deputies said they were called to the scene, after two...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

State patrol investigating Peru shooting

LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting incident in Peru on Saturday evening. Investigators say the shooting occurred during an altercation between neighbors in the 1200 block of Sixth Street near the Peru State College campus. The state patrol’s preliminary investigation shows that during the altercation, Guadalupe...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Fire in downtown Omaha building under investigation

(Omaha, NE) -- A fire in a downtown Omaha building is under investigation. The Omaha Fire Department says just before 10:00 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding in the area of 17th & Douglas Streets. OFD says when crews arrived in the area, they began investigating the lower parking levels and tunnels of the Brandeis Parking garage for the source of the alarm. Fire investigators say a few minutes later, an Automatic Fire Detections Signal was dispatched to an adjoining building address, 203 South 18th Street.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old man arrested for terroristic threats in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department were called to help with an argument that turned violent. LPD said officers were sent to the Dollar Tree, 5210 North 27, at 11:30 a.m. on June 21 after a call reporting a man being chased by another man with a knife. The...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gretna teens killed in Interstate 29 accident

PERCIVAL - The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatality accident on Interstate 29 near Percival Saturday evening. An accident reports say a Dodge Charger lost control and struck a Jeep, sending both cars rolling into a ditch. Everyone inside the Jeep was ejected or partly ejected, including two Gretna teenagers...
PERCIVAL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Teens found to be connected to auto theft

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department is investigating another auto theft. Officers said police were sent to the 1900 block of Southwest 11th Street for a call of auto theft on June 21 at 3:30 p.m. The report said the caller reported his 2011 Chevy Equinox, an estimated value of...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning, according to authorities. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m. near 58th and Center streets, according to law enforcement. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities make second arrest in Fairbury McDonald's robbery

FAIRBURY, NE — A second person is in custody regarding an arrest in southeast Nebraska from earlier this year. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Michall A. Gillians of Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection to a robbery at the McDonald's in Fairbury that occurred in April. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gillians arrest on June 9. He was apprehended in Lincoln by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.
FAIRBURY, NE
KETV.com

Two Gretna teens die, another airlifted to hospital in crash near Percival

PERCIVAL, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-29 near Percival. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez lost control of his Dodge Charger and collided with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman. The vehicles then rolled into a ditch. Grossman’s Jeep was found in a field just east of the interstate.
PERCIVAL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Omaha man arrested after multiple disturbances in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Omaha man is in custody after multiple incidents in northeast Nebraska on Friday. According to a press release, Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue Friday night at 9:18 p.m. NPD had received reports of an intoxicated man who was initiating verbal arguments and refusing to leave the business.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigate shooting near Castelar Street

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person near 12th and Castelar Streets. Officers said they were called to the area at 4:20 a.m. for a shooting. OPD said that the victim reportedly left the scene before the officers got there. Authorities...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

3 people injured in 2 separate shootings on 24th street, blocks away

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two separate shootings that injured a man and wounded two women. According to police, the first shooting happened at 3:39 Sunday morning near 24th and Lake streets. Police said Marcell Phillips, 27, was located with a gunshot wound. Phillips was transported to...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy