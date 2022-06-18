Three people injured in shooting near Omaha bar

(Omaha, NE) -- A fire in a downtown Omaha building is under investigation. The Omaha Fire Department says just before 10:00 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding in the area of 17th & Douglas Streets. OFD says when crews arrived in the area, they began investigating the lower parking levels and tunnels of the Brandeis Parking garage for the source of the alarm. Fire investigators say a few minutes later, an Automatic Fire Detections Signal was dispatched to an adjoining building address, 203 South 18th Street.

