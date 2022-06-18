ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stabenow has lost touch with Michigan voters

By Jamie A. Hope
Michigan Capitol Confidential
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow caused an uproar when she bragged about the ease of traveling to Washington, D.C., in her electric vehicle. Stabenow says she “went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was,” referring to gas prices, which now average $5.20 in Michigan, according to...

www.michigancapitolconfidential.com

Comments / 181

Keith Zank Sr.
3d ago

I still say we should have term limits on Senators and Representatives same as the President after 8 years you are done no more career politicians

Reply(10)
95
Jerry Smith
3d ago

The democrats only act like there upset, there whole agenda is to drive up gas prices forcing us to go all electric. the problem is there electric plan will never work as the grid is not set up for this much electricity use as there already talking about electric shortages for this summer and the fact the electric companies are jacking up there rates as well with the more you use at peak times. It will probably be more expensive then gas by the time they get done screwing us over

Reply(7)
104
AMERICA FIRST@??
3d ago

Who are you kidding? She’s NEVER BEEN IN TOUCH with her VOTERS… hope they ENJOY her disgusting behavior… voting has consequences

Reply(1)
129
Comments / 0

