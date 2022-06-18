ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage Details on John Laurinaitis Not Attending WWE SmackDown

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared an update on WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, who was not backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown TV taping. According to Meltzer, Laurinaitis...

Elias Appears on WWE Raw With Ezekiel, Takes Out Kevin Owens

Elias made his return to WWE Raw for a concert, sharing a backstage segment with Ezekiel and taking out Kevin Owens. Monday night’s show saw Elias make his return in a segment with Ezekiel before coming out to do a concert, which Kevin Owens interrupted before it could get started.
WWE
411mania.com

Update on Backstage Reaction in WWE to John Laurinaitis Being Put on Administrative Leave

– As previously reported, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave yesterday, with Bruce Prichard serving as his interim replacement as announced in an internal company memo. The memo stated that Prichard is serving as the interim Head of Talent relations “pending the conclusion of our Board of Directors’ internal investigation.” Fightful Select has some more backstage notes on the backstage reaction to the news regarding Laurinaitis.
WWE
How Sasha Banks Would Change the Landscape Of AEW’s Women’s Division

Just over a month ago, the world of professional wrestling was set on its collective ear when Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on WWE just hours before they were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge on an episode of Monday Night Raw. As of now, there has been...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has backstage notes of plans heading into tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which it notes are ‘subject to change’. At this time, those booked to appear include Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias/Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley and The Miz. There are plans for Riddle...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 6.20.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Money in the Bank and that means we are probably in for some qualifying matches. Those can make for some interesting showdowns, though I’m not sure I would get my hopes up for that around here. On top of that, Riddle gets to deal with the fallout of losing to Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

WWE Stock Continues To Drop Following Vince McMahon News, Hits Lowest Numbers of the Year

As you might have heard, Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman and CEO of WWE, pending an investigation by the board into alleged payments he made to an employee he had an affair with. The stock for the company dropped initially when the announcement was made and has continued to drop steadily since. It has hit some of the company’s lowest stock prices of the year. It did rise briefly after the news that Bruce Prichard has taken over John Laurinaitis’ duties, but then closed with the lowest number since May 9. Wrestling Inc provided the following statistics:
WWE
411mania.com

Note On WWE Raw Talent Waiting Extended Period of Time In Ring Before Main Event Matches

WWE talent on Raw end up waiting in the ring for a long time before main event matches, and a new report has some details on the matter. Fightful Select reports that it is the norm for WWE stars to wait 15 minutes in the ring after their entrance before the main event starts due to recaps and other segments, with the recent match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on the May 30th episode running 20 minutes.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event, Title Change Takes Place

– Some results are in for last night’s WWE Main Event TV taping before Raw. PWInsider reports that Doudrop beat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship during the Main Event tapings. Word also surfaced from social media that The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) faced...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
411mania.com

Road Dogg On His WWE Release, Says Vince McMahon ‘Outworked’ Him

“Road Dogg” Brian James recently touched on his release from WWE, noting that he was simply outworked by Vince McMahon. James discussed the matter on his latest Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast for Ad-Free Shows and said that he just couldn’t keep up with McMahon’s drive to work, which led to him falling behind.
WWE

