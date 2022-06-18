ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cimarron County, OK

Cimarron Turnpike Traffic Affected Due To Emergency Aircraft Landing

By News On 6
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an aircraft that made an emergency landing Saturday morning on the Cimarron Turnpike.

The landing happened on the eastbound lane near mile marker 29 around 9:45 Saturday morning.

Troopers said they don't know the cause of the emergency landing.

A wrecker was able to remove the plane in the afternoon.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate why the pilot needed to land.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

