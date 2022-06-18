GALLERY: New York Mills graduation ceremony - June 17, 2022

HOLLAND PATENT — On June 14, 2022, we lost our beloved Aunt Jan. Janice Mary Kehl was always a woman of faith, with a love for the outdoors and animals of all kinds. She spent her childhood growing up on Butternut Street in West Utica with her parents Sadie and Harry and brother, Alan Kehl. As a beautiful young woman, she traveled for work, even modeled some while in her 20’s. She was an avid softball player. As an adult she took over the family business “Kehl Painting”, on Whitesboro Street. Janice’s compassion and kindness was always present during her many years at Upstate Cerebral Palsy, where she provided support with integrity for so many. Jan settled in the hills of Steuben with her partner Patricia DeCrisci for many years of outdoor living. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, many critters and took pride in a big beautiful garden every summer.

