IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 18 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday response to what they said were the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel since April.

The Israeli military waited for daylight hours to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack.

"In response to the rocket fired by Hamas toward Israeli civilians overnight, IDF aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and three other Hamas military posts in Gaza," an IDF post, which included video footage of an IDF strike on a Hamas military post, read. "We hold the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terrorist activity emanating from Gaza."

Militants fired a rocket shortly after 3 a.m. toward Israel's southern coastal city Ashkelon, and the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted it.

"The rocket was intercepted mid-air by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said in a Twitter post.

The IDF said in another post that over 100,000 people in the city of Ashkelon heard air-raid sirens, warning them of the deadly rocket fired toward them, and "they had just 30 seconds to run for safety."

No injuries or damage were reported and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The rocket came after three Palestinians were killed on Friday in armed clashes with the IDF soldiers in Jenin and 10 others were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades branch had warned that Israel would "pay a heavy price" for the incident, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Soneh Aravim
3d ago

Gaza was supposed to be the model. The Israelis would leave and the Arabs would build their ‘Singapore’ on the ocean. Remember that? What’s Israel’s incentive to hand over more land if they’re only going to get rocket fire?

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

