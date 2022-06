WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Prices at the gas pump should be a few pennies less than they were last week, according to AAA. Florida’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday was $4.791. That’s down 2 cents since Monday, and down 10 cents from last week, but up more than 30 cents from last month, and up $1.85 from last year.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO