Like most high school students, Aneaus Smith has been navigating classes and life as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. He's a student at the State College Area School District's Delta Program, who's gone to school remotely during part of the pandemic. He went back to in-person classes this past year finishing ninth grade. He's skipping a grade and will be a junior in the fall. Aneaus has been recording his thoughts about the pandemic over the past year. And WPSU created an audio diary of what it's been like, starting with this first entry from Sept. 24, 2021:

