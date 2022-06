CHICAGO - Two teens are in custody after allegedly carjacking a couple at gunpoint and crashing the car Sunday night on Chicago's Near West Side. A male and a 17-year-old girl were sitting in an Audi Q-7 in a West Loop parking lot around 11:14 p.m. when a group of five or six males pulled them out of their car at gunpoint and drove off in the 500 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

