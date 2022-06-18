ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How Project Row Houses is helping small businesses grow

By Email
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLEJK_0gF42lGR00

For almost 30 years, Project Row Houses has served as a catalyst for change in the Third Ward. Not only has the non-profit transformed abandoned homes into socially-engaged art exhibits, it's enriching the community and helping small businesses get off the ground.

Project Row Houses' Incubator program provides mentorship opportunities, physical space and other resources to aspiring entrepreneurs and artists. That includes
Kindred Stories , a bookstore located on Project Row Houses' campus. When owner Terri Hamm first decided to start a bookstore, her young daughter was the inspiration.

"My daughter Elle, she's always gravitated towards stories that speak to the diversity of blackness, and girls that look like her," said Hamm. "She didn't have a space where she could go herself and explore all of the beautiful black-authored works that do exist on the market."

Hamm first started Kindred Stories as an online bookstore.

"Kindred Stories is a bookstore fully committed to supporting and amplifying the voices of black authors and artisans," she said. "We got this beautiful opportunity to open our location here at Project Row Houses. Since then the business has really just exploded. We have customers coming from all over Houston. We get customers from all over the country that come."

Byron Canady also opened his comic book store, Gulf Coast Cosmos Comics , with the help of Project Row Houses.

"As a comic book reader since I was eight, I've always had a love of comic books," Canady said. "You ask any nerd, they will tell you, my fantasy is to own a comic book shop."

He first started selling his comic book store online during the pandemic, then started doing pop-ups.

"On the corner of Elgin and Emancipation we had a six month pop-up residency," said Canady. "As soon as people realized there was a black-owned comic book shop on the corner, it went from that one pop up every other week to four days a week, and now this."

Gulf Coast Cosmos Comics, a block from Emancipation Park, has a collection that's hard to find anywhere else.

"We feature a lot of comic books that highlight and celebrate individuals who have typically been disenfranchised," said Canady. "Black comic book creators, characters, as well as publications that also highlight and support minorities."

All Real Radio also found a home, thanks to Project Row Houses' incubator program.

"It really helped us to be able to start, being able to provide a space for us," said Deniz Lopez, co-founder and owner of All Real Radio. "If we would have gone anywhere else, it would have been a whole lot of money."

The online radio station is always live, around the clock.

"We play a mix of soul, hip hop and R&B," said Lopez. "We also have several shows that showcase all different viewpoints in the city.We provide a space for events, for cultural happenings and for the world to know what Third Ward Houston is all about."

"Lots of people that we talk to, they want to know about the Incubator program," said co-owner Drew Evans. "They're surprised because they see they a row house, they come in and they see an actual radio station behind the doors."

Crumbville Bakery is just down the street on Emancipation Avenue.

"I specialize in cookies, brownies and stuffed cups," said owner Ella Russell. "Stuffed cups are my signature cupcakes. They're cupcakes that have one of my signature cupcakes baked on the inside."

Russell was thrilled when Project Row Houses first offered her the opportunity to do pop-ups with her bakery, then helped her find a physical space.

"The way that my business has grown has been like from literally me selling treats out of my trunk to having a storefront," said Russell. "This gave me an opportunity to be stable, so people had a place to come to during a specific time. Not only the people who came to visit the art exhibits for Project Row Houses, but also people who frequent the neighborhood because of its cultural roots and its artistic roots."

For more information on Project Row Houses' Incubation program, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Family Houston offers free services for people dealing with impacts of inflation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A financial coach in the Metro Houston Area breaks down what inflation is and how it’s impacting our local community. Inflation is the decrease in the value of the currency. This happens when there’s an influx of physical currency floating in the economy, and the price of wages, goods, and services increases.
HOUSTON, TX
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Cozy 2BR/2bth Fully Furnished Rental! - Corporate Housing Rental

A cozy 2BR/2Bath fully furnished luxe rental, in a safe gated complex with modern amenities. A nice place to feel at home while you work or relax after work! You will be within minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Midtown, NRG Stadium, Museum districts and the Galleria Mall! Lots of shopping spots and restaurants close by to visit in your downtime!
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Single Family Rental Community Opens Near Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to rent (BTR) communities, has opened Pradera Oaks in Rosharon south of Houston. The 800-home, upscale rental community features three- and four-bedroom, two-story detached single-family homes for lease ranging from 1,700 to 1,800 SF.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
defendernetwork.com

Reliant donates $75K in AC units to ‘beat the heat’

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reliant and the Harris County Precinct 2 Office have announced a program to Beat the Heat program for this summer. For the 17th consecutive year, Reliant’s Beat the Heat program will help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage their electricity use during the hot summer months.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Row House#Kindred Stories#Gulf Coast Cosmos Comics
realtynewsreport.com

Bridgeland Introducing New Housing Type

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – In keeping with a national surge in townhome building, Howard Hughes Corp.is starting the first townhomes for sale in Bridgeland Central, the future mixed-use town center of its Bridgeland master planned community in northwest Houston. Highland Homes is the builder of the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
cw39.com

Emancipation Park, Comcast to provide free wifi in 3rd Ward

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Emancipation Park partners with Comcast an outdoor hotspot this summer for people who live in the Third Ward of Houston and in need of wifi connectivity. It’s called a “Lift Zone,” which is a location where people can come and connect to wifi for free. This started during the early months of the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Lower energy costs tips and tricks from cooling experts

HOUSTON (CW39) With high gas prices and inflation on Texans’ minds, experts from John Moore are sharing expert energy saving tricks to help lower Houstonians’ energy bills this season. With record breaking heat waves impacting people’s high energy bills, here are a few tips to achieve lower energy costs.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CITY OF HOUSTON ENTERS STAGE ONE OF THE DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN

HOUSTON – The City of Houston will enter Stage One of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, effective Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The Drought Contingency Plan calls for Stage One water conservation measures when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts and higher-than-normal daily temperatures. During the...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy