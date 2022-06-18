ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man allegedly was shot while taking out the trash. Police were called to a hospital for a man with a gunshot wound about midnight on June 18.

A police spokesperson told Eyewitness News the man would not speak to officers about the incident. The incident is still under investigation.

