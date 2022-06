On Wednesday, June 22nd, at 10:30 am, Savanah Laur, Extension Agent from the Moore County office of the NC Cooperative Extension, will present a program on Seed Saving in Pollinator Gardens. Meet in the Library’s multipurpose room for a short presentation and then stroll out to the Books and Bees Pollinator Garden.

