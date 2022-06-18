TCPS announces administrative appointments for 2022-23 school year

EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools has announced several new administrative appointments for the 2022–23 school year, effective July 1, 2022.

Jordin Fairbank has been appointed assistant principal at White Marsh Elementary School, where she has served as administrative intern for the 2021–22 school year. Fairbank has an Associate of Arts in Teaching Elementary and Special Education from Chesapeake College, a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education from Towson University, a Master of Arts in Gifted and Talented Education from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Post Master Certificate in Administration I from Towson University. She began her career with TCPS in 2013 at Easton Elementary School, where she taught first grade and special education. She was a first grade team leader and a trained mentor teacher, and served on the Collaborative Action Research for Education team.

Susie Shafer has been promoted to assistant principal at St. Michaels Elementary School, where she is currently serving as administrative intern. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Drama from Washington College, a Masters of Arts in Teaching Early Childhood Education from Towson University, and an Administration 1 Certificate from Salisbury University. Since joining the TCPS team in 2002, Shafer has taught pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first and third grade, and served as an elementary literacy coach. She has also served as a member of the TCPS Instructional Technology team, as well as Equity and School Improvement teams. She was co-chair of school based literacy teams and was a grade level team leader. She participated in the Maryland State Department of Education Educator Effectiveness Academy, and completed LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) training, as well as facilitator training.

Krystle Taylor has been appointed to assistant principal at Chapel District Elementary School. Taylor has a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from East Stroudsburg University, and a Master of Education: Reading Specialist and Post Master Certificate in Educational Leadership from Salisbury University. She began her career with TCPS in 2007 as a first grade teacher at Easton Elementary School where she also taught fourth grade. Since 2014 she served as a Literacy Specialist and Literacy Coach at both White Marsh and Chapel District Elementary Schools. In this capacity she provided English language arts support for classroom teachers, provided county-wide professional development, and conducted intervention programs. Her leadership duties have included planning and implementing summer school for White Marsh and Chapel District Elementary Schools, facilitating weekly instructional data meetings with teachers and administrators, and planning and facilitating parent workshops.

Annie Mewborn has been promoted to administrative intern at Easton Elementary School. A veteran of the United States Army, Mewborn earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Thomas Edison State University and a Master of Education, Learning and Technology from Western Governors University. She joined TCPS as a reading intervention specialist for grades 6-8 in 2011. She taught secondary English language arts from 2013 to 2018 and from 2020 to present. Mewborn also gained valuable experience as head of the English Department at the Manor Hall International School, Dubai. She was Talbot County Teacher of the Year in 2016–17. She has served on the Grading for Equity Cohort, English Curriculum and Secondary Grading, and Easton Middle Faculty Advisory Committees, as well as the Vanguard Technology team. She has also served on Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Accrediting Commission and the Board of the Frederick Douglas Honor Society.

“I am very excited to see these dedicated educators take the next step in their careers as leaders,” said TCPS Superintendent Kelly Griffith. “Their demonstration of commitment to our students and staff, along with their outstanding professional achievements, will be an asset to the TCPS Leadership Team.”