ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Super Stratum lands Queen Alexandra again

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0wZa_0gF40H3B00

Stratum gave Willie Mullins a fourth success in the Queen Alexandra Handicap, as the nine-year-old secured successive renewals of Royal Ascot finale.

The 7-4 favourite Wordsworth set the pace under Ryan Moore – who rode Stratum 12 months ago – but he did not see the marathon trip out and was a spent force with a furlong to race as both Calling The Wind and Reshoun threw down the gauntlet inside the final furlong.

Yet the Tony Bloom-owned Stratum (10-1), who was first off the bridle under William Buick, showed guts aplenty to sluice past both in the final 300 yards, giving the rider his fifth winner of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru1Pq_0gF40H3B00
A big smile from William Buick with Stratum (PA)

In the end, the partnership had a length to spare from Reshoun with Calling The Wind a head further behind in third.

Mullins said: “Towards the end it was just a case of William finding the gaps and coming through horses, but in all honesty his last piece of work didn’t suggest he would do that.

“It wasn’t as good as I’d expected, but when I saw him before the race in his box he looked like a horse that had enjoyed a few days away.

“That’s put his novice chase campaign on hold and I think he will keep running in staying races on the Flat.”

Buick said: “He won the race last year, and Willie said to me before the race, pick one horse off at a time, fill him with confidence and he’ll finish well. Once I switched him inside and I got the run, and the others were probably stopping a little bit, he really motored home.

“Obviously he’s a good, tough horse and stays this trip. He loves this (race) – it’s an extreme distance and he’s proven over it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Maljoom booked for Prix Jacques le Marois

Maljoom has been handed the Prix Jacques le Marois as his next likely destination following his luckless run at Royal Ascot. Cieren Fallon had nowhere to go for much of the Ascot straight in the St James’s Palace Stakes, but when he did have daylight the German Guineas winner flew home and just ran out of time to catch Coroebus, having to settle for what looked a desperately unlucky fourth.
ANIMALS
newschain

Cox Plate defence likely to be major aim for State Of Rest

Joseph O’Brien’s State of Rest is likely to sign off his career with a defence of his Cox Plate title in October. The four-year-old landed his fourth Group One prize last week when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, securing an all-the-way one-length victory under Shane Crosse at 5-1.
ANIMALS
newschain

Oscula makes her class count at Carlisle

Class came to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle with Oscula dominating in the closing stages. Placed in Group One company as a juvenile, during a season which also saw her win the Woodcote at Epsom and a Group Three in France, she began this season with perhaps a little to prove after running no sort of a race in the Saudi Derby on dirt.
SPORTS
newschain

Pretty Polly plan for Dreamloper – but rain would be a concern

Ed Walker does not want to see too much rain in Ireland ahead of Dreamloper’s run in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday. Winner of both her starts this season in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket and the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp – where she was striking at Group One one level for the first time – she will be stepping up to 10 furlongs this weekend.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Buick
newschain

Home Affairs retired to Coolmore Australia

Australian sprinter Home Affairs has been retired to stud after connections revealed he “wasn’t 100 per cent sound” after his unplaced Royal Ascot run. Trained by Chris Waller, Home Affairs had been a short price to emulate his King’s Stand-winning stablemate Nature Strip when he lined up in Saturday’s Platinum Jubilee Stakes.
ANIMALS
newschain

Mishriff firmly on course for Eclipse after workout

David Egan put Mishriff through his paces on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday morning as the Coral-Eclipse approaches. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old has not been seen since disappointing in defence of his Saudi Cup title on dirt. But Mishriff has won over £11,000,000 in prize money and it...
ANIMALS
newschain

York and Deauville identified as targets for Eydon return

Derby absentee Eydon is back in training with options at York or in France pencilled in for his comeback. The Roger Varian-trained colt finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas and after connections deliberated long and hard about giving him the go-ahead for Epsom, he was almost immediately ruled out with a setback.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratum#Royal Ascot#Buick
newschain

Four-time Arc-winning trainer Alec Head dies aged 97

Alec Head, part of one of the great French racing dynasties, has died aged 97. Head’s father and grandfather were both successful jockeys-turned-trainers called William, with Head following in their footsteps by riding before taking out his licence and being crowned France’s leading handler for four successive years between 1952 and 1955.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Life begins at 40 for William

The old adage that “Life begins at 40” may be true for the Duke of Cambridge as he gears up for a more prominent role in the decade ahead. William appears ready to embark on the next step of his life in the monarchy that will ultimately see him become king after channelling his efforts into issues like mental health, homelessness and protecting the environment.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

5 new books to read this week

If you loved Lisa Taddeo’s cult book Three Women, you’ll want to nab her newest collection of short stories…. 1. Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.49). Available June 23. There are biographies, and there are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy