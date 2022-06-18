ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

One Taken To Hospital, Traffic Impacted By Crash Into Light Pole

By Linsey Towles
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a traffic collision in Newhall that resulted in a downed city light pole hanging by power lines. Around 7 p.m. Friday night first responders received reports of a traffic collision with a vehicle into a light pole on the 2000 block...

