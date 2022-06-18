‘World War Tree’: Sheboygan Co. dispatchers field 650+ calls during severe storms
By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
4 days ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – There were many people who emerged as heroes during Wednesday’s severe weather; from law enforcement personnel to firefighters to utility crews, these people were out on the front lines making sure others were safe. However, these weren’t the only heroes of the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes are now clear. WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A pavement buckle on I-94 eastbound caused a long traffic backup Tuesday afternoon. Department of Transportation (DOT) cameras from eastbound I-94 near Calhoun Road show the two...
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – A barn fire in Manitowoc County sent one firefighter to the hospital on Monday night. According to a release, around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 20, the Saint Nazianz Fire Department was sent to Robinway Dairy in the Town of Meeme for a report of a barn fire.
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people and six dogs are without a home due to a kitchen fire in Neenah that happened Tuesday. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department was sent to the 1200 Block of Honeysuckle Lane for reports of smoke showing at a single-family residence.
(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites are facing a heatwave and those dealing with some of the worst of it are construction workers. Many are out at sites in the direct sunlight here for an entire eight-hour day. “You just do it like everybody else does it. Drinking water. Doing...
WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County on June 22. According to the local sheriff’s office, the county’s emergency communications center received several 911 calls about a motorcycle crash that happened on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson.
GRAFTON — A joint southern Ozaukee County fire and EMS department has already been created, and now a group of communities in the county’s central section will begin discussions about consolidating their operations. The communities that oversee the Grafton, Cedarburg, Saukville and Port Washington fire departments will all...
(WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the crash that occurred on STH 29 near the Brown and Kewaunee County line. According to a media release, deputies were sent to STH 29 and County Highway P in the Town of Eaton for a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and a car.
TOWN OF POLK — A residential fire led to the total loss of a home in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted by multiple callers to a house fire at 12:16 a.m., and when they arrived at the residence the house was fully engulfed in flames.
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were hurt when a cement truck and a car collided on Highway 29 near the Brown/Kewaunee County line Tuesday afternoon. One person has life-threatening injuries. Another person has serious injuries but is expected to recover. A third person was treated for minor injuries at the crash scene. We don’t have information about them yet, including their names, ages or hometowns.
Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has provided an update on the crash in Manitowoc County on I-43 at Mile Marker 158. According to WisDOT, the crash that happened around 6:10 p.m. is cleared and all lanes are now open to motorists. The crash took...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Brown County after crews were making road repairs. Original story: Road repair closes left lane of I-43 in Green Bay. TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 8:30 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane of I-43 southbound is closed...
Around 5,000 We Energies customers in total went a portion of the day without power during one of the hottest day’s of the year. We Energies confirming two major power outages being dealt with in southeast Wisconsin, “We have about 1,700 customers out in the Menomonee Falls area due to a dump truck accident that pulled down some power lines. The other outage is in the Cudahy area and it is affecting about 2,200 customers. We are still in investigating the cause,” said We Energies Spokesperson Amy Jahns.
HOLLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire in the Town of Holland on Saturday night has left a home uninhabitable. According to the Hollandtown Fire Department, just after 8:30 p.m., crews responded to a home located on the 1800 block of Wayside Road for a report of a garage fire. The garage was attached to the home.
It’s going to feel like summer for the next 2 days in southeast Wisconsin, that’s for sure. Both the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan and Storm Team 4 are predicting very humid conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Highs could reach 94 degrees Monday, with highs around 95 Tuesday....
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) recently announced that a new Rustic Road guide offering 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery is available in print and online. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is in northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction...
Operating vehicles while intoxicated is a “no-no” on the road, and also on the water. An effort coordinated between the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and others will help emphasize that point during the upcoming July 4th weekend with Operation Dry Water. The three-day weekend will see an increase in outreach, education and enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.
