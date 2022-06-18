‘World War Tree’: Sheboygan Co. dispatchers field 650+ calls during severe storms

Around 5,000 We Energies customers in total went a portion of the day without power during one of the hottest day’s of the year. We Energies confirming two major power outages being dealt with in southeast Wisconsin, “We have about 1,700 customers out in the Menomonee Falls area due to a dump truck accident that pulled down some power lines. The other outage is in the Cudahy area and it is affecting about 2,200 customers. We are still in investigating the cause,” said We Energies Spokesperson Amy Jahns.

CUDAHY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO