Coffee County, TN

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett charged with DUI

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Coffee County.

According to booking records, Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail around midnight and posted a $2,000 bail just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Courtesy: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department

In a statement, the secretary of state says he regrets his actions and will trust the legal process moving forward.

On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward,” said Hargett.

Hargett is expected to appear in court on July 14.

No other information was immediately provided.

Comments / 8

Kerma 1
4d ago

The only regret is getting caught, otherwise he wouldn't have done it in the first place. Respect? Not enough to care.

Reply(1)
3
