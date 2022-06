Faraz Farahnik, D.D.S, and Parham Saadat, a dental hygienist, were finishing up the week at Encino Dental Smile in southern California when they saw a man wearing scrubs covered in blood running out of the hospital across the street. The pair quickly sprang into action and caught up to the man as he was fleeing and attended to what appeared to be stab wounds. They were then directed into the hospital where they found multiple people injured. Now they are being credited with saving the lives of several providers and patients.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO