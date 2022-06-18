ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Injuries Reported In Prius Crash In Ridgewood

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
393 Grove Street, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Prius barreled up a brief set of steps at the front of a Ridgewood home Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported in the crash at the corner of Grove and South Irving streets around 10:45 a.m.

All Points Towing removed the Toyota, which caused limited property damage.

Village police responded and were investigating.

