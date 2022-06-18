ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

2 bodies recovered, 10 injured after boat collision near Biscayne Bay

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWOag_0gF3vuXX00

2 bodies recovered, 10 injured after boat collision near Biscayne Bay 01:54

MIAMI - The US Coast guard said Saturday that 2 bodies had been recovered and 10 people were injured following a boat collision Friday night near Biscayne Bay.

Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m. near Nixon Beach.

The Coast Guard said they pulled 10 people from the water and recovered one body, the second body was recovered by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

"A rescue swimmer was lowered to a Station Miami Beach small boat and assisted two critically injured survivors and transferred one of them to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew who brought the survivor to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for higher medical care," the Coast Guard said.

A total of nine survivors were taken to Mercy Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngNIy_0gF3vuXX00
Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat crew inspecting a boat that was part of a collision near Key Biscayne, Florida, June 17, 2022. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Department, and Florida Fish and Wildlife crews assisted 10 people and recovered two bodies after their vessels collided. U.S. Coast Guard in Miami Beach

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn of the Coast Guard.

"The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case."

The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Comments / 22

Sarah Carcamo
3d ago

look like people lately don't believe in life safe jackets. to many drowned, shame shame even smuggler put safe jackets to their clients

Reply
5
try to understand
3d ago

always boggled my mind that you can go out and buy a boat and put it on the water without even a safety course much less a license to drive. ahhhh. government bueracasy.

Reply(5)
7
Patricia Arvanitis
3d ago

My daughter's father was in the Coast Guard. Proudly saying and I don't want to go overboard about it.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Plane Catches Fire After Landing at Miami Airport, 3 Injured

MIAMI (AP) — A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire followed the collapse of that landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Three hospitalized after plane crashes at MIA and catches fire

Three people have been hospitalized after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport. The plane flew into MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m. There were 126 passengers on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for. Aviation expert weighs...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Blaze put out after plane's landing gear catches fire at MIA

MIAMI - Three people have been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport. The plane, Red Air SRL 203, arrived at MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.There were 126 passengers on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for, and only three had to be hospitalized. The three hospitalized reportedly suffered minor injuries.CBS4's cameras showed damage to the right wing of the aircraft. White foam was used by firefighters to put out the fire. Part of the plane could be seen on the grass to the side of the runway. Passengers were being deplaned and boarded buses that transported them to the main terminal. No additional information was available. 
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Accidents
CBS Miami

NTSB to investigate fiery emergency landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be at Miami International Airport on Wednesday after a plane's front landing gear collapsed, sparking a fire, during an emergency landing on Tuesday. The NTSB investigators will begin by going through the plane and looking into its communications, along with interviewing the crew, to figure out why the landing gear wasn't working correctly.The plane, RED Air SRL 203, arrived in Miami from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue used foam to put out the flames on the plane's wing.Some passengers said they were worried as the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Friends seek answers in disappearance of Pompano Beach woman Irene Lanning Xeniti

POMPANO BEACH - Dianna Painton is remembering her friend and workout buddy Irene Lanning Xeniti, who was known as "Letty." "She lit up the room when she walked in. She was literally an angel on this earth," said Painton.  Xeniti is missing and presumed dead.On Tuesday night, friends are holding a beachside memorial remembering her and hoping someone will come forward with information. Painton said what she'll miss the most is "not seeing her smile, not being able to talk to her, hear her say how is my baby today, I love you. None of it, never seeing her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Operation Crossing Guard proves pricey for reckless drivers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Operation Crossing Guard is now over, and the results are pricey for some drivers.The operation was an effort to crack down on reckless driving around train tracks.BSO issued a total of 540 traffic violations along countywide railroad crossings. This included 157 citations for stopping on the tracks, 146 for driving around closed gates and 122 for stopping too close to closed gates.   The most expensive citations cost a little more than $200.BSO teamed up with Brightline for the operation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Biscayne Bay#U S Coast Guard#Rescue Team#Accident#Us Coast#The Coast Guard#Mercy Hospital#Coast Guard Station
CBS Miami

Davie man drowns trying to save pet parrot

DAVIE – It was a pet rescue attempt that went all wrong.On Sunday, Davie police say 40-year-old Dimitri Alexiou drowned while trying to save his parrot, which had flown into the retention pond behind his Cameron Cove apartment building that's west of University Drive.  "It was horrible. I was in tears," said Janine Ross, who saw Davie rescue divers try to unsuccessfully save Alexiou.Jared McCall says he'd sometimes see Alexiou walking his two dogs near the pond."It's unfortunate – a tragedy that hits close to home right in front of you," he said.Davie police say no foul play is suspected....
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

MDPD launches internal affairs investigation into traffic stop video

MIAMI – An internal affairs investigation is underway after an incident involving a Miami-Dade police officer was caught on video."Give me your driver's license, registration. Listen closely or you will not be going to work today. This is how you guys get killed out here," the officer is heard saying.When asked to repeat what the officer said, the officer closes the driver's door.At this time, we don't know what led to the traffic stop. But the driver did post the video on TikTok with the title " #Being black in American is a crime."The Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement that says "an internal affairs investigation is underway to review over 30 minutes of footage captured on the officer's body worn camera and other evidence."They went on to say that "the officer's patrol duty was changed to administrative desk duties pending a complete investigation."
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.

MIAMI – Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 around SW 22 Avenue."I was up and heard the gunshots. I hid behind a wall and ducked down on the ground," said Juan Carlos Balsera, who lives in the area. "I heard like seven shots."      Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants was shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them."The ages are from 17 into the early 20s. As of right...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

7-year-old boy with high-functioning autism missing in Deerfield Beach

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word.DEERFIELD BEACH – A 7-year-old boy with high-functioning autism has gone missing in Deerfield Beach.According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the boy, who is verbal, was last seen in the area of 610 Jefferson Drive.BSO said he was wearing a white dotted shirt and jean shorts. The boy, who BSO did not identify, was also carrying a black backpack.If you see him, please call 911.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Officer Mike provides ongoing emotional support to Surfside police officers

SURFSIDE - Shortly after the Surfside condo collapse, service animals and therapy dogs were brought to comfort first responders. Many of those first on the scene were from the Surfside Police Department. Now, a partnership with K9s for Warriors has donated a permanent station dog to provide ongoing emotional support to Surfside police officers."What happened a year ago a lot of us are kind of remembering again," Surfside Police Captain Antonio Marciante said. To ease some of those feelings of grief is "Officer Mike," a police station dog. "I can tell you just this morning I had a meeting...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

City of Pembroke Pines in desperate need of lifeguards to keep pools open this summer

PEMBROKE PINES – Free training, pay starting at $16.05 and probably a lot of sunshine – that's the promise for becoming a lifeguard in Pembroke Pines.And applicants are desperately needed to keep pools open. "I usually teach kids how to swim, so I'll teach young kids from 6 months to however old," said Adam Carcacg, a lifeguard at Pembroke Pines YMCA Aquatic Center.  Carcacg started there four years ago.  "We're short a lot from when I first started working here. We had an abundance of lifeguards, but now we have barely any."That's part of the reason why Pembroke Pines Commissioner Angelo...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Chemical leak leads to major hazmat response in Doral

DORAL – Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called out Monday afternoon to the scene a major hazmat situation in Doral.The fire department received a call at 1 p.m. of an unknown chemical leaking from a compressed gas tank connected to a truck.It turned out it was such a hazardous material that it required the highest level alert and crews in full hazmat gear.Fire rescue would only say it was some sort of product used in manufacturing.The driver of truck and another person helping offload it began complaining of symptoms. Both were transported to a local hospital.Four others were close enough to the substance to require decontamination.Crews were able to identify and isolate the hazardous material, and the leak was contained inside the building."The building was evacuated as well as surrounding building," explained Division Chief Marc Shavers. "But we were able to identify with our meter reader that the chemical has not left the building, so it's not outside in the air, it's staying within the building." It took crews roughly five hours to clear out the toxic area. 
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

5 people struck in overnight Miami shooting

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting where five people were injured.According to Miami PD, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of US 1 and SW 22 Avenue.Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants were shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them.Five of the six people inside the Nissan were struck. The driver of the Nissan drove to SW 4 Avenue and 3 Street, where they dropped off a female in her late teens. The driver then continued on their way to the Ryder Trauma Center to seek medical attention for all the other victims. The teen who had been dropped off called 911. She was eventually taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Miami PD said all the victims are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.   
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Dania Beach man missing, sheriff's office asks for help in finding him

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 32-year-old Dania Beach man is missing and the Broward Sheriff's Office has asked for help in finding him. Detectives say Romaine Haynes was last seen on June 17 at his residence near the 200 block of W Ninth Street in Dania Beach. According to Haynes' family, he suffers from diagnosed mental illnesses. Haynes is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (954) 764-HELP (4357).
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Panel finds probable cause for continuing disciplinary process for Sheriff Gregory Tony

ORLANDO - A hearing held Tuesday could be the first step in determining if Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will lose his certification as a law enforcement officer.The Broward Sheriff's Office just released a statement that says an FDLE investigation found Sheriff Tony provided false information on an application for a driver's license and that he made false statements in an application.That application was the center of discussion at a hearing in Orlando with the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. The case stems from an omission on an official document when sheriff tony was first hired. FDLE says he failed to disclose he shot and killed a man in self-defense when he was 14 years old in Philadelphia.Tony says he never mentioned the matter in any job paperwork because it was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted. Tuesday, the three-member commission panel determined there is probable cause to move forward in the disciplinary process, which could lead to Sheriff Tony losing the ability to act as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.CBS4 reached out to the governor, who appointed Sheriff Tony back in 2019. We have yet to hear back.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Homeless Broward Health North employee's career path to open doors to permanent housing

MIAMI - Ja'Marcus Bartley, who works at Broward Health North, is on a career path he never ever thought of while struggling with homelessness. "I never thought I'd be in the medical field, at one point in time I wanted to be a  firefighter," says Bartley as he moves wheelchair-bound patients through the hospital halls.For the 21-year-old, things are moving fast while working part-time in a restaurant, and his work at Broward Health North.He has completed the EMT this spring and is looking forward to starting paramedic training in the fall.Ja' Marcus is the first student to participate in the Job...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police pursuit suspect wanted for Homestead stabbing, carjacking

MIAMI - A man taken into custody after a police pursuit came to an end on the main campus of Florida International University was wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Homestead. According to police, on Sunday they received a call about a stabbing at 24 NE 12th place. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition. A short time later, a woman called 911 to say that she had been carjacked by a man who drove off in her vehicle. Homestead detectives discovered...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy