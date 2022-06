The Seneca Falls Historical Society announces the retirement of Executive Director Christopher Podzuweit. Chris has been with the Historical Society since March of 2019, after serving as Executive Director of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry. His love for the museum was evident in the care he took of the Becker Mansion, seeing to the upkeep of a building that is over 150 years old.

