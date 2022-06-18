ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Salt: England batter credits T20 travels for giving him a World Cup chance

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: VRA ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands Date: Sunday 19 June Time: 10:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England batter Phil Salt says his globetrotting franchise experiences have helped put him in the conversation for a World Cup spot next year....

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Juri Vips: Red Bull suspend reserve driver over racist slur

Red Bull have suspended their test and reserve driver Juri Vips after he used offensive language in an online gaming stream. Red Bull said the 21-year-old Estonian would not conduct any team duties "with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident". He used a racist slur in a...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Serena Williams wins alongside Ons Jabeur in comeback at Eastbourne

American great Serena Williams says it would be "dishonest" to say she did not have doubts over whether she would play top-level tennis again. In her comeback after a year out, Williams earned a win alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles. Williams, 40, had not played since retiring injured...
TENNIS
