ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Phil Salt in tune with Matthew Mott’s England expectations after maiden hundred

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8cht_0gF3tejZ00

Phil Salt believes he has a key ally in new England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott following a maiden international hundred.

The pyrotechnics of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone that carried England to a world record 498-4 in the first one-day international against the Netherlands on Friday will live long in the memory, but it was Salt, in particular, who laid the foundations for an enormous total in Amstelveen.

He might have gone into his shell after the early dismissal of Jason Roy but instead elected to meet the minnows head-on with a series of eye-catching drives and a couple of self-assured pulls for six.

In just his fourth ODI, having been given the chance by Jonny Bairstow’s unavailability because of his Test commitments, the end result was a sparkling 122 from 93 balls in a 222-run partnership with Dawid Malan which changed the complexion of the series opener as England won by 232 runs.

Having been in and around the England white-ball set-up for the last three years, Salt is well aware of Eoin Morgan’s attack-minded philosophy and suspects Mott is singing from the same hymn sheet.

“He certainly likes the way that I play,” Salt said of the Australian coach. “I don’t think anything is too dissimilar from the brand of cricket that we’re going to play.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory what you need to do if you want to play for England. If you want to play for Morgs, you have to play a certain type of way and he’s very clear with that.

“It’s as simple as knowing that when I get the opportunity, I’ve got to perform and I’ve got to do well. That’s how it’s going to work if you want to have a long England career.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i5Or_0gF3tejZ00

Salt accepts one encouraging innings will not be enough to dislodge the Roy-Bairstow axis when both are available, an opening partnership that averages 57.67 with a staggering 13 100-plus stands in 49 innings and was so instrumental to England’s 2019 World Cup win.

But while he will retain his place in Sunday’s second match and Wednesday’s finale, both in Amstelveen, he is content to bat anywhere in the top order if it means he retains his spot.

He said: “It’s something I’ve been taken aback by, almost, in previous years, coming into the England squad: the skill level, the intensity. I’m a lot closer to that now than I was a couple of years ago.

“Every time you put on an England shirt is an honour, I want to keep doing that. If I can keep doing stuff like that and keep putting my name in the hat, hopefully I will give the selectors a headache.

“You can’t bat everywhere, can you? I’d love to get as many games as possible for England. For me, it doesn’t matter where. I’ll always do the best I can to perform, put my hand up and win games for the side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pICJJ_0gF3tejZ00

Salt, whose only previous ODI experience came last summer when he played all three matches as part of a shadow squad that beat Pakistan, admitted his only wobble on Friday came as he approached his century.

He added: “It was a bit of a strange one. When I was on about 80, I was looking up at the scoreboard and I was thinking about it, and you can’t do that as a batter.

“So in my head, I sort of shifted that number and thought 100 doesn’t really matter, 150 will matter – and the rest.

“It’s a great feeling to contribute to such an incredible performance. I’m very proud of it and it’s even more special to get my first hundred for England. Hopefully I can keep doing that in this series.”

England expect Livingstone to be available for the second ODI after he was assessed on Saturday. The batting all-rounder felt some tightness in his calf following an explosive 66 not out from 22 balls, which meant he was off the field for some of the Netherlands’ reply.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Bale sparks excitement with trip to Cardiff’s training ground

Gareth Bale has excited Cardiff City fans by visiting the Sky Bet Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.Bale has been linked with a move to his hometown club following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid.The five-time Champions League winner is a free agent and looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar in November.Bale, 32, has several options on the table with MLS teams in the United States, former club Tottenham and wealthy Newcastle all having been suggested as possible destinations.But Bale...
MLS
The Independent

Jason Roy hits century as England crush the Netherlands to seal clean sweep

Jason Roy’s unbeaten ton and another Jos Buttler masterclass helped England make light of Eoin Morgan’s injury-enforced absence to wrap up a 3-0 one-day international clean sweep of the Netherlands.David Willey took four for 36 as the Netherlands were all out for 244 in 49.2 overs after stand-in captain Buttler won the toss, with Morgan withdrawing beforehand as a precaution due to a tight groin.He was therefore denied the chance to end a sequence of back-to-back ducks, with his drought in form a subplot in this series, but he was hardly missed as Buttler and Roy led England to an...
WORLD
The Independent

Hope Powell: Women’s football now completely different from Euro 2005 in England

Hope Powell has spoken of the importance of the Women’s Euros England hosted 17 years ago in the journey to the “completely different” current picture ahead of this summer’s home tournament.Brighton boss Powell was in charge of the Lionesses when they were hosts at Euro 2005, opening with a 3-2 victory over Finland in front of almost 30,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium, sealed by a late goal from then-17-year-old Karen Carney.After that campaign ended at the group stage, Powell’s England tenure – running from 1998 to 2013 – would subsequently include overseeing a runners-up finish at the 2009 Euros...
WORLD
The Independent

Heather Knight questions ‘dangerous message’ from ICC on women’s Test cricket

England captain Heather Knight has described ICC chair Greg Barclay’s comments questioning the future of women’s Test cricket as a “dangerous message”.Barclay said in an interview earlier this month that he did not see women’s Test cricket “evolving at any particular speed” or consider it being “part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all”.But Knight, speaking before Monday’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa in Taunton, said: “Those comments made me sad. As a player I want to play Test cricket, it is seen by a lot of people as the pinnacle.“It is marketed as...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Dawid Malan
The Independent

Euro 2022 will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland, claims manager Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels has admitted Northern Ireland’s presence at Euro 2022 this summer has probably come too soon.Shiels’ side booked their ticket for the tournament in England, which gets under way next month, with a play-off victory over Ukraine to seal their first ever qualification for a major event, but he is under no illusions as to the task they face.Northern Ireland have been drawn in a group with the hosts, Austria and Norway, three sides their manager believes will have a say in the latter stages of the competition.He said: “We’ve probably reached these finals too soon in terms of...
FIFA
The Independent

Serena Williams told it will be ‘super difficult’ to win at Wimbledon

Serena Williams’ comeback appearance will not take place until at least Tuesday but old sparring partner Karolina Pliskova has shot down suggestions the 23-time grand slam winner could be a contender at Wimbledon.The 40-year-old caught the tennis world cold last Tuesday when she announced her intention to play the third major of the year and at this week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.Williams suffered an injury to her right leg at SW19 in 2021 and was forced to retire in the first round but has accepted a wild card to return to the All England Club, where she has won the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lynden Gooch signs new Sunderland deal

Lynden Gooch has extended his reign as Sunderland’s longest-serving player by signing a new two-year contract.The United States international, who has been on the books at the Stadium of Light for 18 years, made 45 of his 213 senior appearances to date last season as the Black Cats finally won promotion back to the Championship.Midfielder Gooch, 26, told the club’s official website: “This is important for my family and I because this is our home. I’ve been here for 10 years as a professional and I’m really pleased that we are all going to be here for another two years.“I...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy