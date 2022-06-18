ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Us Creator Reveals Parts of Series Finale Were Filmed Years Ago

By Nicole Drum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been almost a month since the series finale of This Is Us aired on NBC, but the emotional notes of the episode are still resonating — and secrets about how the episode came together are now being revealed. It turns out that a number of scenes from the series finale...

ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jesse James Keitel Is "Still Giddy" About Playing a "Badass Trans Supervillain," Teases Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.
411mania.com

Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel Spinoff Series in the Works

Jon Snow may know nothing, but he might still know more at some point. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that HBO has begun development on the first planned sequel series to the global, smash-hit television, Game of Thrones, starring previous show protagonist Jon Snow. The planned live-action series would continue after the end of the original show and would follow Kit Harington’s Jon Snow of the Stark Clan.
ComicBook

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Review: Longtime Fans Will Score Big

It's been nearly 12 years since Beavis and Butt-Head were last on TV screens, and even longer since the original run of the series was at the height of influence. It was one of MTV's first original animated programs that really had the kind of impact that's hard to quantify how much of a dent the titular duo had on pop culture. The original run of the series was such a hit, in fact, that the duo made their big-screen debut with Beavis and Butt-Head Do America back in 1996. Now, decades later, Beavis and Butt-Head have returned with a new feature film that takes them on their wildest journey yet.
Future of Dark Winds series from Game of Thrones creator confirmed

Dark Winds, the thriller from Game of Thrones creator George R R Martin and legendary actor Robert Redford, has been renewed for a second season. Adapting the Leaphorn & Chee books from Tony Hillerman, the series follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and his new deputy Jim Chee who tries and solve whatever crimes go down in the Navajo Nation in the early 1970s.
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Ending After Seven Seasons

The long-running series Workin' Moms is officially headed towards its end. Earlier this week, it was announced that the CBC and Netflix series has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The final season will premiere in winter 2023 on CBC and CBC Gem followed by a global release on Netflix. The news of the final season was confirmed by series creator, executive producer, and star Catherine Reitman, who appears in the series as Kate Foster. Workin' Moms offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend.
TVLine

Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 100+ Season and Series Premieres

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought it was safe to go back outside… a robust slate of summer TV is ready to take a big chomp out of your DVR and keep you tethered to your streaming apps. During what used to be TV’s “off season” (I laugh!), there are more than 100 series and seasons premiering now through mid-September, including the much-ballyhooed debuts of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series, HBO’s first Game of Thrones prequel and Disney+’s She-Hulk and Andor, plus even more Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC. Familiar fare serving up...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses 1 Billion Milestone Only a Week After Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.
EW.com

Julie Plec says there will be another show in the Vampire Diaries universe: 'There's more to do'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Legacies series finale. When Legacies was canceled, it wasn't just the end of the show's four-season run. It marked the end of the Vampire Diaries universe, which had been on the air since 2009 when The Vampire Diaries premiered on the CW. During its impressive eight-season run, The Vampire Diaries launched a spin-off, titled The Originals, which ran for five seasons. The Originals then birthed Legacies, the latest installment in the ongoing story of vampires, witches, hybrids, tribrids, and so much more in Mystic Falls, Virginia (and also New Orleans). For those involved in the creation of those shows — and notably for Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, who served as an executive producer on all three — the ending was bittersweet.
Whiskey Riff

Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix – July 2022

Now that we’re rounding out the month of June, and it’s hotter than a billy goat with a blowtorch outside, summer is officially in full gear. And while you’d think there’s no better time to get outdoors and enjoy the summer, it’s 100 degrees down here in South Carolina and I think it’s the perfect time to stay indoors, wind down in the air conditioning, and watch a little Netflix while you’re at it.
ComicBook

Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Season Title Possibly Revealed

There's been quite a bit of discussion surrounding the 30th anniversary season of Power Rangers, which will follow two excellent seasons of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Not much is known other than rumors at this point, but there have been some reports that hint at big names from the past being involved in the new season. Now we might know the name of the next Power Rangers season thanks to a new report from The Power Scoop, who in their sleuthing discovered a name attacked to season 30 of the show. That title is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and while nothing is confirmed, fans are quickly putting up two Sentai seasons as possible candidates for adaptation in keeping with that title.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Promo Suits Up the Forgers for Summer

Spy x Family is easily one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, following the story of the Forger Family as they attempt to keep two nations from descending into war. With Loid Forger holding secrets as the master spy known as Twilight, Yor continuing her duties as the world-class assassin known as the Thorn Princess, and Anya currently having the ability to read anyone's mind, 7-11 has decided to partner with the anime adaptation for a new promotion that has featured the Forgers wearing their best summer attire to celebrate the season.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Breaks Silence on Harrison Ford Joining 1923 Spinoff

Last week saw some big updates for the Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series, which was originally titled 1932, got a bit of a shift in title and setting with a new title of 1923. The shift in years allows the story to include both the end of WWI and the start of prohibition and now, as the overall Yellowstone universe expands, star of the original series Kevin Costner is opening up about the addition of Ford to that world.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Fans Weigh in on the Show’s Best Guest Star

The Law & Order franchise is known for many things, including a long list of prolific and unforgettable guest stars. This all started, of course, with the OG Law & Order series during the show’s initial run from 1990 until 2010. Then, the theme of bringing in some big players for many storylines continued over the decades, as multiple spin-off shows branched out from the original TV series. With some incredibly memorable guest stars coming into the fold over the years.
ComicBook

Arrowverse: SPOILER Returns in Earth-Prime Comic

The CW's Arrowverse of connected DC inspired shows have been getting the comics treatment in the Earth-Prime comic with stories that explore and, in some cases, expand what fans have followed on television for seasons. This week, the six-issue event comes to an end with Earth-Prime: Hero's Twilight bringing everything together in one "crossover" of sorts and much television crossovers, the comics version comes with a shocking revelation in the form of an unexpected return.
ComicBook

Star Wars: How the Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Confirms Series' Canon

With Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi unfolding between two established live-action trilogies, the minds behind the series were forced to find ways to honor the events that took place both before and after the series, while also offering a compelling standalone adventure. The weekly release of the series and the nature of fandom would often see audiences speculating every week about how the events of each episode impacted established chapters of the saga, with certain encounters even seeming to complicate, ignore, or contradict established elements of the galaxy far, far away. Now that the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is available on Disney+, two of the biggest questions about the franchise's canon have been clarified.
Popculture

Maya Rudolph Reveals Her 'Intense' and 'Bizarre' Experience Filming 'Loot' (Exclusive)

Maya Rudolph had to step into a whole new world as she became billionaire Molly Wells for the new Apple TV+ series Loot. Ahead of the June 24 premiere, Rudolph opened up to PopCulture.com about one of the "intense" and "bizarre" parts of taking on her role as Molly, whose world of gigayachts and private planes goes up in smoke when her husband of 20 years betrays her.
ComicBook

The Chosen One Actor Speaks Out After Surviving Fatal Accident on Netflix Series

Actor Yeray Albelda, one of the survivors of the car accident that claimed the lives of The Chosen One actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González, has spoken out following the tragic event. The car accident killed two actors and left six other cast and crew members in stable condition. It occured last week when a van ran off the road and flipped near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Netflix and The Chosen One producer Redrum issued statements mourning the loss of Cruz and González, and now Albelda has given comments stating no blame should be laid upon Redrum or the driver of the van.
