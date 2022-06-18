This Is Us Creator Reveals Parts of Series Finale Were Filmed Years Ago

There's been quite a bit of discussion surrounding the 30th anniversary season of Power Rangers, which will follow two excellent seasons of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Not much is known other than rumors at this point, but there have been some reports that hint at big names from the past being involved in the new season. Now we might know the name of the next Power Rangers season thanks to a new report from The Power Scoop, who in their sleuthing discovered a name attacked to season 30 of the show. That title is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and while nothing is confirmed, fans are quickly putting up two Sentai seasons as possible candidates for adaptation in keeping with that title.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO