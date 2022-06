Now that we’re rounding out the month of June, and it’s hotter than a billy goat with a blowtorch outside, summer is officially in full gear. And while you’d think there’s no better time to get outdoors and enjoy the summer, it’s 100 degrees down here in South Carolina and I think it’s the perfect time to stay indoors, wind down in the air conditioning, and watch a little Netflix while you’re at it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO