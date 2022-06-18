Fireworks show at Cal Expo cancelled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row.

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” Cal Expo wrote on its website.

The fireworks show at Cal Expo, one of the biggest in the Sacramento area, was canceled during 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, and now it looks like the effects of the pandemic continue to impact this July 4th tradition.

Staffing and resource shortages are cited by Cal Expo as to why there will be no fireworks this year.

“Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming CA State Fair & Food Festival,” Cal Expo continued.

The California State Fair will open on July 15 and run until July 31 with a number of competitions, exhibits, performances, food vendors and more occurring over the 17 day period.

Some of the featured competitions will be California wine, California cheese, open Livestock, crafts, ag mechanics and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.