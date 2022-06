New York City is awash with hotels for every traveler’s budget, and H&M is tapping into the summer wanderlust that many people have for a change of scenery. The retailer is unveiling the Hotel Hennes NYC in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. As of Thursday, guests will be able to access the space via Freeman’s Alley. With an abundance of bars, restaurants and shops, the neighborhood is a popular spot for many Gen Zers and Millennials. To celebrate the launch, an invitation-only party is being held Tuesday night that will cap off at The Box, where the Swedish musical duo Icona Pop will perform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO