LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky completed the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28-down to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night. The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky. Las Vegas...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO