Cubs place infielder Frank Schwindel (back) on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Frank Schwindel on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a low back strain.

The Cubs recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Schwindel, 29, was forced to leave Friday’s 1-0 win against Atlanta in the second inning with back tightness after running out a ground ball.

He is batting .237 with eight homers and 33 RBIs through 62 games this season.

Rivas, 25, has played in 38 games with the Cubs this season and is hitting .194 with two homers and 13 RBIS.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: