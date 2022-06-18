ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs place infielder Frank Schwindel (back) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AGsQ_0gF3nWGX00

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Frank Schwindel on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a low back strain.

The Cubs recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Schwindel, 29, was forced to leave Friday’s 1-0 win against Atlanta in the second inning with back tightness after running out a ground ball.

He is batting .237 with eight homers and 33 RBIs through 62 games this season.

Rivas, 25, has played in 38 games with the Cubs this season and is hitting .194 with two homers and 13 RBIS.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Norwood
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#Triple A#The Atlanta Braves#Field Level Media#Phillies#Red Sox#Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy