ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Northwestern's Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDRLg_0gF3nVNo00

Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post Saturday . It’s a significant addition for UNC, offering a potential replacement for departing starter Brady Manek from a run to last season’s NCAA championship game.

Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats last year, including 45.2% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels return four starters in big man Armando Bacot, guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, and versatile swingman Leaky Black. But Nance offers size with the ability to stretch defenses after UNC lost the 6-9 Manek, who transferred from Oklahoma and averaged 15.1 points while shooting 40.3% on 3-pointers.

With Manek helping to space the floor, the Tar Heels made a late-season push to a record 21st Final Four before falling to Kansas in the NCAA final in Hubert Davis’ debut coaching season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Ex-USD Student Ups Ante, Sues San Diego Unified, Former Lawyers for Defamation

As promised, Trump supporter Nicholas “Nick” Ratekin this month filed for a change of venue in his breach-of-contract suit against the University of San Diego. His reasons for wanting his November 2022 trial moved to another county include the fact that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 274,205 in San Diego County, tilting the jury pool against him.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Diego, CA
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Evanston, IL
College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
City
Evanston, IL
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Evanston, IL
College Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
Evanston, IL
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
California College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Kansas, IL
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
Local
California Sports
Evanston, IL
Basketball
kusi.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond pushes to put 10 time felon behind bars permanently

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free. The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most recent arrest was a probation violation in which they found a handgun magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of powder fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, and baggies consistent with the kind used to package illegal narcotics in the car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

CBX Opens New $100M Passenger Facility

A new, privately owned screening facility recently opened at the General Abelardo L. Rodriguez Airport (also known as the Tijuana International Airport) has major cross-border significance, local leaders say. The $100 million, 430,000-square-foot passenger processing facility using the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge will reduce Cross Border Xpress' passenger wait...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Pete Nance
Person
Caleb Love
onscene.tv

4 Carjackers Caught After Pursuit | San Diego

06.17.2022 | 9:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – 3 males and 1 female held up a male victim at knifepoint and stole his Scion car. One of the suspects held the knife to the victim’s throat as they took his keys. He was not injured. Within 20 minutes, officers of the Special Operation Unit spotted the car and a pursuit began. The driver crashed the car into a curb and stopped. One of the people inside then ran southbound on 54th St with officers in pursuit. He was captured by the officers near University Ave. The other 3 suspects were held at gunpoint in the car. The 4 suspects were positively identified by the victim. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CLERB board member claims she's being let go as retaliation

A member of the county’s Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board claims she is being pushed out for her outspokenness. Some community groups held a press conference in front of the County Administration building today claiming CLERB is trying to silence the only Black woman on the board. KPBS’s Alexander Nguyen was there and brings us this report.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy