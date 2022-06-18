ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

President Biden is ‘fine’ after small tumble on bike

By Lauren Barry
U.S. President Joe Biden, 79, took a small tumble on his bike Saturday morning, but he is “fine,” according to a White House official quoted by CNN .

Video of the incident obtained by the outlet shows that a crowd waited and asked the president questions as he rode his bike at a state park near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Officials said Biden got his foot stuck on one of the bike’s pedals as he dismounted.

“I’m good,” Biden said quickly after the fall. The crowd cheered as he got up.

He did not need medical attention, said a statement from an official to reporters traveling with the President.

“The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the official said.

When a child who was in the crowd asked Biden what it is like to run the country, Biden said, “Oh, it’s like any other job.”

Earlier this month, the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were temporarily evacuated from their Rehoboth Beach home when a small private plane entered restricted airspace nearby.

