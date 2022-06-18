St. Louis County woman accused of sharing private sexual photos on Instagram story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman is accused of sharing private sexual photos on her Instagram story without consent of the victim.

Prosecutors filed charges Friday against Ronayia Moses, 20, for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. She is behind bars on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

According to court documents, an Instagram story shared from Moses’ account earlier this month showed photos of a victim having sexual intercourse. Investigators say Moses shared the photos without the consent of the victim.

Per court records, Moses faces a pending charge for burglary involving the same victim. Investigators say she has repeatedly threatened to physically assault the victim.

“It’s a crime to share sexually explicit images of someone else without their permission, and it’s a crime we take seriously,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Anyone with sexually explicit images of themselves should be very careful to protect their privacy.”

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 14. If convicted, Moses could be sentenced up to seven years in prison or face a fine of $10,000.

