The grandmother of Salvador Ramos tried to get rid of his gun just days before he shot her in the face and murdered 21 innocent people in last week’s mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school, according to a report.Neighbour Rudy Martinez told The Daily Beast that he heard yelling coming from the home of Celia Gonzales back on the morning of Thursday 19 May.Mr Martinez said that Ms Gonzalez, who remains in hospital recovering from her 18-year-old grandson’s attack, later told him that she and Ramos were arguing because she discovered he “had brought guns into her house”.“She...

UVALDE, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO