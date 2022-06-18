ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2nd Annual Oklahoma Brewer's Fest Kicks Off This Weekend

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Oklahoma Brewer's Fest is happening today...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Heat Continues, Scattered Storm Chances In Northern Oklahoma

The heat keeps ratcheting upward this week with highs again in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index climbs to 100-105 as well. Scattered storm chances will be possible to expected in the state Wednesday, with the best chances in north and northwest Oklahoma. A few could be severe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Welcome To Summer

Summer has arrived in Green Country and parts of the state could see evening storms. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We continue to think the mid-level ridge of high pressure will be strong enough and near most of northern OK to keep organized storms slightly north and west of the area on Tuesday. But locations along and north of the state line will see a few storm chances later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll also have a chance for a few scattered storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as the midlevel ridge weakens and slides slightly southward. This creates a very small window in both space and time for storms to impact the northern edge of the ridge. A weak front is expected into at least southern Kansas Wednesday and could outperform the model data slipping into northern OK. Regardless, we’ll have some mentions for a few storms across the area during this period. By the end of the week, the ridge expands and grows stronger with triple digit weather becoming likely near and west of the Tulsa metro. Additionally, heat index values will also be increasing midweek into this period with heat indices reaching 103 to 105 today through Thursday and nearing 105 to 109 Friday and Saturday.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Vehicle Owners Hit With Long Title Printing Delays

A months-long delay in printing car titles is causing concern for Oklahoma drivers and car dealers. The Jenks Tag Agency said it's a supply chain issue that the state hopes to resolve by the fall, but one car dealer told Channel 6 this could be devastating for her business. “Titles...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

State Department Of Education Releases Investigative Report Of Epic Charter Schools

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will release the findings of its investigation into Epic Charter Schools after a former board member alleged intimidation and harassment taking place inside the administration. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and other OSDE officials will present the findings at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The department launched...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Education Department Releases Investigative Report On EPIC Charter Schools, Hofmeister Pursues Probation

State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday she will recommend probation for Epic Charter Schools after a new report found the district may have violated state law. "It is, unfortunately, true that epic charter schools remains a school that has challenged enterprise, that has appeared to have misused taxpayer...
OKLAHOMA STATE

