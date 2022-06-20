'Living in filth': Albany homeowners angry over condition of property used in housing programs

ALBANY — “These pictures don’t tell half the story,” the homeowner said.

Which would lead one to believe the entire story must be god-awful.

Homeowners who have allowed participants in federal, state and local housing programs to live in their homes and individuals involved in government-assisted housing programs, all of whom asked that their names not be used in this article to protect their identities, say they’ve grown disgusted — some to the point of withdrawing from housing programs — with the manner in which their homes are treated by people who, as one said, “Are basically living off us taxpayers.”

Photographs of and visits to homes owned by these individuals show rancid food left to rot in kitchens and refrigerators, piles of garbage scattered throughout homes, ill-tended furniture and appliances that had been rendered useless and, as one homeowner said, “Nothing but pure filth everywhere you look.”

Another pair of individuals who worked with a local housing program said they’d seen every kind of abuse an individual could render on living quarters provided by their agency.

“Here’s the thing,” the individuals said while showing a visitor around one of the homes in their care. “These people are living here free of charge — at least free of charge to them. It’s not free to the taxpayers. And they’re too damned lazy to even clean up a little bit after themselves. They know the agency is going to have someone else come in and clean up the place, so they just treat it like a trash dump.

“We’ve had people brought in to clean up after them say, ‘Y’all can fire me, but you’re going to have to get someone else to clean that up. No creature that calls itself a human being should live this way, and no human being should be asked to clean up after such trashy individuals.’”

One of the homeowners who participated in a popular housing program in the past said he would never make the same mistake again.

“They came in here with all these promises; they guaranteed that they would protect my home,” he said. “They also said that payments owed over the life of a one-year contract would come to me ‘like clockwork.’ And it all turned out to be lies.

“They never conducted inspections they said they’d make, and I had to make calls every month just to get the payments they promised. When I went by my place and saw the condition it was in — and it was just about at the end of the contract — I went to them and told them to get that person out of my house. It was too horrible to explain to you; you have to see the pictures. And even they don’t tell the whole story.”

Another property owner decried the accountability — or lack of accountability, to be more accurate — of the agency she dealt with.

“I was foolish enough to believe them when they told me how they made sure their people kept the homes clean and took care of my furniture and appliances,” the property owner said. “All lies. My home was completely trashed. And when I complained (to the agency), they said they couldn’t be responsible for the actions of the tenants. There turned out to be absolutely no accountability.

“And as I thought about it, these people had children, like I’m sure a lot of other people who are part of these housing programs do. And those children came home to these hell-holes every day.”

Most of the people whose houses were left as trash heaps expressed anger about the conditions of their property: anger at the people who lived there and anger at the agencies that made meaningless promises.

“I’m sure there are good people who are a part of these programs,” one said. “But if the agencies that place them aren’t going to make them take responsibility for the properties, you end up with the trash that I’ve seen.

“A lot of these programs rely on people who have vacant property to supply the housing that they use to provide shelter for people in their program. But I can guarantee you they’ll never be allowed to use one of mine again.”