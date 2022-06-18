ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

2 men arrested for stealing cooking oil in New York may be connected to NH cases, police say

By Matt Leighton
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLONIE, N.Y. — Police in New York said recent arrests they made for alleged used cooking oil thefts may be linked...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 41

Eddie A Smith
3d ago

With gas at $5 a gallon maybe they were going to build a French fry engine. OH yeah sorry government outlawed them.

Reply
9
david bell
3d ago

there's a cooking oil shortage worldwide, surprising how many people comment on the news but seldom few keep up with it.

Reply
5
J. Bernhardt
3d ago

Where is the crime? I have to pay to get rid of my used fryolator oil, is that what they were taking?

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

FBI Says This Capital Region County Is Upstate’s Most Criminal?

The Capital Region features the best and worst counties for crime in Upstate New York in the FBI’s newly released statistics for 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Most Dangerous Counties report for the entire state using its Uniform Crime Reporting system, which counts all violent and property-based criminal incidents self-reported by local law enforcement.
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Asking Deputy For Directions

Excuse me, officer! Do you know the quickest way to get home? Officials say a New York state man is in some trouble after getting lost early in the morning. If you're drinking, you don't want to be driving. And if you're drinking, you're certainly not going to want to ask someone in law enforcement for directions in that case either. This man allegedly did.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
New York City, NY
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Police#Fraud
WMUR.com

Vermont man killed when truck crashes off I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
LITTLETON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy