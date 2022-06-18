2 men arrested for stealing cooking oil in New York may be connected to NH cases, police say
COLONIE, N.Y. — Police in New York said recent arrests they made for alleged used cooking oil thefts may be linked...www.wmur.com
COLONIE, N.Y. — Police in New York said recent arrests they made for alleged used cooking oil thefts may be linked...www.wmur.com
With gas at $5 a gallon maybe they were going to build a French fry engine. OH yeah sorry government outlawed them.
there's a cooking oil shortage worldwide, surprising how many people comment on the news but seldom few keep up with it.
Where is the crime? I have to pay to get rid of my used fryolator oil, is that what they were taking?
Comments / 41