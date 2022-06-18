ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hour 1…Farmers Mkt Update Plus

Daniel of Santa Rosa started the day asking...

Win Tickets To The Sonoma-Marin Fair!

The Sonoma-Marin Fair is back! Taking place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma from June 22nd through June 26th! Five days of fun with things like The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, car shows, livestock shows, rides & a Funnel Cake Eating Contest!. PLUS—Garden Talk & The Good Food Hour...
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hosting Resiliency Workshops Every Wednesday Through July

A series of workshops centered around resiliency begins tomorrow morning. Sonoma County’s Energy and Sustainability Division is offering a new round of online homeowner workshops in its ongoing informational series about the benefits of making improvements to make homes more resilient. They will be held each Wednesday morning at 11:30 AM from June 22nd through July 27th and will cover a range of topics including evaluating energy use, making homes more resilient to wildfires, understanding solar photovoltaics and battery storage, and how to fund a home-improvement project. They will also include include information about the county’s property-based financing program and other resources. All registered attendees will receive the video recording as well as copies of the presentation and slides upon conclusion of the workshop.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
winespectator.com

Exclusive: Foley Family Wines Buys Napa’s Silverado Vineyards

California vintner Bill Foley is bolstering his company's presence in Napa Valley with a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family, Wine Spectator has learned. The purchase price is estimated to be north of $150 million. Founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, Silverado...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Triple digit heat scalds Bay Area amid heat advisory

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

Bay Area Day Trip Ideas: Day Trip to Santa Rosa, CA

Located in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa is a quaint little city about 65 miles from San Francisco. It is most well-known for its Charles M. Schulz Museum (creator of Charlie Brown) and of course the wine! Santa Rosa makes for the perfect Bay Area day trip. So keep reading for ideas on how to spend one day in the heart of wine country.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Silicon Valley

Alameda shopping center with high-profile grocery anchor is bought

ALAMEDA — An Alameda retail center perched on the shores of the Oakland Estuary has been bought by an alliance of California-based real estate investors in a deal that topped $50 million. Bridgeside Shopping Center, located at 2531 Blanding Ave., has been bought by DJM Capital Partners, which teamed...
ALAMEDA, CA
wolfstreet.com

Housing Bubble Woes: Supply Jumps, Sales Drop, Median Price Skewed Higher by Shift in Mix as Bottom Falls Out below $500k, amid Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates

California special: Pending sales collapse by 30%, prices begin to “moderate,” San Francisco condo prices decline year-over-year. Sales that closed in May of previously-owned single-family houses, condos, co-ops, and townhouses fell by 3.4% from April, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales, and by 8.6% from a year ago, the National Association of Realtors reported today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sunset.com

Want a Water-Wise Home? How One San Francisco Family Made a Lasting Change

Jonathan Feldman and Lisa Lougee felt a little sheepish about their lush lawn, which is spread out in a verdant carpet of meadow grass across the wide lot surrounding their 1911 Edwardian in the Richmond neighborhood of San Francisco. They’d invested years in the planning and building of their family house, which involved a lengthy renovation that opened up the back of the house with expansive windows, and created easy access to the large garden—a rarity in town—from two levels.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Seeks Public Input on Housing Goals

Santa Rosa officials want residents to chime in with plans to help the city meet its state-mandated housing goal. The city needs to add close to 4,700 new homes within the next eight years to push its housing stock up by seven-percent. Cities in Sonoma County need to finish their plans for the upcoming eight-year housing cycle by early next year. A draft of Santa Rosa’s homebuilding plans, or housing element, is available online. Residents are invited to look at the draft and comment on the plan during tomorrow’s city council meeting. Or, written comments can be submitted online by July 1st.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

The Big Event is back!

Plan ahead for this year’s longest standing community event. After a pandemic-mandated hiatus, you can look forward to some long-awaited reconnecting. We can support our local Volunteer Fire Department while we're at it. Expect a full day of excitement and family-friendly fun. Save the date!. Sunday, August 7 Bodega...
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Needs “Cure” Ballots Returned

Sonoma County voters with ballot signatures issues have until tomorrow to “cure” them. Every election, registrar staff compare each vote-by-mail ballot signature to the latest signature in the voter’s file. Voters whose ballots are missing a signature or have a signature that is deemed to not sufficiently compare are mailed signature “cure” forms which, if signed by the voter and received by the registrar in a timely fashion, allow the ballots to still be counted and included in the final election results. Once the “cure” form is filled out, it must be delivered to the registrar before the end of business tomorrow. You can do that by emailing, mailing, or faxing it to the registrar’s office or delivering it in person at the office on Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County village runs wildfire evacuation drill

CAZADERO (KPIX) -- About 100 Sonoma County residents practiced fleeing from a wildfire Saturday morning. It was just a drill but they all knew the threat is all too real.The 2018 Camp Fire wiped out the town of Paradise and became America's most deadly wildfire in the last century. When the fire began tearing through the city, even those familiar with the area became lost in the terror and confusion."We can't even see! We don't know where the fire is!  So please, please pray for us that we get out of here OK!" said a terrified woman in a YouTube...

