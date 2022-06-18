Hour 1…Farmers Mkt Update Plus

Sonoma County voters with ballot signatures issues have until tomorrow to “cure” them. Every election, registrar staff compare each vote-by-mail ballot signature to the latest signature in the voter’s file. Voters whose ballots are missing a signature or have a signature that is deemed to not sufficiently compare are mailed signature “cure” forms which, if signed by the voter and received by the registrar in a timely fashion, allow the ballots to still be counted and included in the final election results. Once the “cure” form is filled out, it must be delivered to the registrar before the end of business tomorrow. You can do that by emailing, mailing, or faxing it to the registrar’s office or delivering it in person at the office on Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO