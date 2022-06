SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing another woman several times. According to court documents, on March 4, 2022, a San Angelo Police officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Crestwood Drive regarding psychiatric problems at the residence. When the officer arrived on the scene, he was advised the victim had been stabbed several times by the defendant, identified as Karrie Patterson. The officer on scene was able to speak with the victim and learned that she had been stabbed three times…

