ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

ksal.com
 4 days ago

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this week eight...

www.ksal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hower, Larry Tod; 58, Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Reinbold,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three promoted to Sergeant for HPD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police promoted three officers to Sergeant on Friday, James Sanders, Cory Schmidt and Wesley Vaughn. Their bios have been posted below. Sergeant Sanders joined the Hutchinson Police Department in 2014 after serving in the Marines. Sergeant Sanders was assigned as a patrol officer and was selected as a Sniper on the Emergency Response Team in 2016. In 2018, Sergeant Sanders was selected as the Department's first K9 Handler and currently serves with K9 Tank. Sergeant Sanders currently is the ERT team leader and K9 coordinator.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Thief rides off on mower he just stole from loading dock

A thief was seen driving off on the riding lawnmower he had just stolen from a west Salina home and ranch store early Saturday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that surveillance video shows a man walk up to the rear loading dock at Atwoods Home and Ranch, 400 S. Broadway Boulevard, at 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The man began taking apart a wooden crate that contained an $1,800 Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
JC Post

Police: Kansas driver speeding with pot, meth in vehicle

MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after midnight early Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 56 near Ridge Road for a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit, according to a social media report. While speaking with the driver, later...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

43-year-old wounded, 16-year-old jailed after shooting in Abilene

ABILENE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took that person into custody.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 11-17

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: PERSINGER, CARL...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted
Salina Post

Sheriff: 17 arrested in targeted Kansas drug operation

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating over a dozens suspects on drug allegations after a special enforcement operation conducted by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Geary County Attorney’s Office, according to a media release. During the 16 hour...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Missing Endangered Man Sought

Salina Police are seeking a missing person who they believe is in danger. According to the agency, on June 13th the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire located at 1635 Elgin. Once the fire was extinguished the fire department determined no one was at home but has since classified the fire as arson.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
KSNT News

Geary Co. enforcement operation ends in 17 arrests

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sherriff’s Office conducted an enforcement operation on Thursday and Friday with help from the Drug Enforcement Agency. The DEA, GCSO, and County Attorney’s Office conducted the operation in the evening hours of June 16 and 17. During the operation that lasted 16 hours, 17 arrests were made. These […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salina Post

Today in Weather History: F3 tornado strikes Salina in 1969

In 1953, an extremely dangerous severe thunderstorm tore through the Wichita metro area. Winds were measured at exactly 100 mph when the anemometer broke at the airport. The hail was "at least golf ball-sized". The severe thunderstorm caused around $9 million damage. In 1969, a short-lived but strong F3 tornado...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Saline County warning canceled

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. Tuesday: The severe thunderstorm warning for Saline County has been canceled. UPDATE 7:03 p.m. Tuesday: Ellsworth and McPherson counties have been cleared from the warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8 p.m. for Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Skyfire Price Tag Tops $35K

For many Americans a perfect Independence Day ends with a robust fireworks show, and if Dave Taggeman with Salina Ambucs has his way – a safe drive home for thousands of folks who made a car trip to go see a “preeminent” pyrotechnic event. Taggeman joined in...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Beer: Concrete work ongoing at new fire station

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Progress continues on the new Hutchinson fire station on the Kansas State Fairgrounds at 23rd and Main. "If you go drive by there, they are pouring all the footings around the edge," Beer said. "As of last week, with the seven inches of rain that we did have, we're really on track for the most part. They continue to pour the footings. Once they get that done, my understanding is, they'll pour some flatwork in the apparatus floor and then we'll be going vertical. There will be a lot of changes here in the next month or so."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

U-Haul crash leaves one dead on I-70

ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after an wreck involving a vehicle pulling a U-Haul with a motorcycle in it in Ellsworth County on Saturday. At 10 a.m. on June 18, crews responded to a crash on 1-70 eastbound 5 miles west of Kansas Highway 14. Terry Ross, 64, of Colorado Springs, was […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KBI executes search warrants against this Kansas police department

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced that it has executed search warrants against a local law enforcement agency, on Wednesday. According to the KBI, several search warrants were executed against Junction City Police Department and other police facilities in Geary County. The KBI said that the case was initiated on […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy