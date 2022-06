Owen J. Roberts School District (OJRSD) announced the hiring of two new elementary principals for the district. At its Board of Directors meeting Monday night, the OJRSD Board of Directors appointed Ms. Heather Gillan-Esposito as the principal of North Coventry Elementary and Dr. Jeffrey Detweiler as the principal of West Vincent Elementary. Both new assignments will be effective on July 1, 2022, and the principals will be in place and ready to welcome students in time for the new school year.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO