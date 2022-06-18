Chris Evans Revealed The Movie Role He'd Play Again, And It's NOT Who You Think

Chris Evans thinks Hayley Atwell is "perfect for" the role of Captain Carter. The former Captain America spoke to MTV News about his new movie Lightyear and had to talk about the new variant on the block. Atwell, of course, came back to play Peggy Carter in What If…? last year and fans were excited. Now, with the days wielding the shield behind him, Evans was asked about her stint in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, he hasn't seen the full movie yet. But, from what he's heard about Atwell's performance is extremely sharp. The Lightyear star "couldn't be happier" for his former co-star as she seems to be continuing on with the MCU. What If…? is scheduled for a second season and it's hard to imagine the animated anthology series without Captain Carter. So, that warm regard between the two is still there.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO