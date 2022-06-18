ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans Revealed The Movie Role He'd Play Again, And It's NOT Who You Think

 3 days ago

We know you love Chris Evans — and you're probably seeing him in theaters this weekend in Pixar 's latest, Lightyear .

Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, you also know that Chris is very famous for his role in the MCU as Captain America.

Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

You may or may not remember that Chris also played another superhero long ago — specifically, Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) in the Fantastic Four movies.

Chris played Johnny in 2005's Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Compared to the MCU's current run, the Fantastic Four movies didn't really leave any serious cultural footprint. But that doesn't mean Chris has forgotten about the Human Torch!

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

In a recent interview with MTV News , the actor said that he'd love to return to the (currently dormant) Fantastic Four franchise and reprise his role.

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

"Wouldn’t that be great?” he said, before acknowledging that some time has passed since he last got his flame on.

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

"I don’t exactly look the same anymore," he remarked. "That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old.”

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Chris also said that returning to the Fantastic Four franchise as Johnny Storm would be more interesting to him than playing Captain America again.

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

"That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap," he explained. "Cap is so precious to me. I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was."

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

"But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows.”

20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

It's worth noting that Michael B. Jordan played the Human Torch in the 2015 reboot, and that a new Fantastic Four film has been in development hell since 2019 — so, really, anything can happen.

Ben Rothstein / 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Watch the interview with Chris here:

