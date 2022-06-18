Chris Evans Revealed The Movie Role He'd Play Again, And It's NOT Who You Think

Related
Complex
Chris Evans Says Reprising ‘Fantastic Four’ Role Would ‘Actually Be an Easier Sell to Me’ Than Captain America
Chris Evans has indicated that it might be an “easier sell” to get him to reprise his role from 2005’s Fantastic Four than it would be to get him to play Steve Rogers/Captain America again. In an interview with MTV News—as seen above at the 8-minute mark—Evans...
epicstream.com
Chris Evans Shares Bold Statement About Disney's Lightyear Ban: "Those People are Idiots"
After retiring as Marvel's Captain America and handing over the renowned vibranium shield, Chris Evans is now set to play the fan-beloved Toy Story character, Lightyear. However, prior to its release, the Toy Story spinoff encountered a major backlash due to an inclusion of a gay reference scene featuring two female characters. In response, Evans boldly spoke that homophobic critics are 'idiots' and would probably 'die-off like dinosaurs.'
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia
Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
ComicBook
Captain America Actor Chris Evans Supports Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter
Chris Evans thinks Hayley Atwell is "perfect for" the role of Captain Carter. The former Captain America spoke to MTV News about his new movie Lightyear and had to talk about the new variant on the block. Atwell, of course, came back to play Peggy Carter in What If…? last year and fans were excited. Now, with the days wielding the shield behind him, Evans was asked about her stint in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, he hasn't seen the full movie yet. But, from what he's heard about Atwell's performance is extremely sharp. The Lightyear star "couldn't be happier" for his former co-star as she seems to be continuing on with the MCU. What If…? is scheduled for a second season and it's hard to imagine the animated anthology series without Captain Carter. So, that warm regard between the two is still there.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Wants to Appear as Thor in Deadpool 3 Just to Anger Hugh Jackman
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their next big film Thor: Love and Thunder, and fan excitement is ramping up. Kevin Feige recently teased that the plans for the next saga will become clearer sooner rather than later. One of the next big films the studio has in development it, the third Deadpool film, which will bring back Ryan Reynolds and reunite him with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy. Levy is helming the third film and has teased that he'd love to work with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds so fans think we could see a Wolverine appearance. Chris Hemsworth recently discussed Deadpool 3 and made a joke that he'd appear as Thor in the film just to get Jackman angry.
ComicBook
Watch Chris Evans Try to Give an Interview While Being Covered in Puppies
Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain American in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's currently promoting his latest film, Lightyear, which sees him stepping into a new kind of heroic role. Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the film, which is being advertised as the movie Toy Story's Andy loved so much, it's why he got the beloved toy back in 1995. Evans has also been promoting The Gray Man, which sees him reteaming up Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. However, this time, he's playing the villain. In honor of these two big projects, Evans just did a very special interview with Buzzfeed. In case you missed it, the actor did a "puppy interview" and it's exactly what it sounds like.
PETS・
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America’s iconic Endgame line was done first take
A lot rested on Chris Evans in the battle against Thanos in Avengers Endgame, with one line being pivotal in particular. Cap finally calling “Avengers assemble” was a moment MCU fans had been waiting for, and when it finally happened, it was truly momentous. Evans reveals his thinking on the scene.
Next Big Thing: ‘The Black Phone’ Star Mason Thames on The Scariest Thing in the Blumhouse Horror Film
While Jason Blum has called Universal’s The Black Phone the “scariest movie” he’s ever produced, its young star Mason Thames, 14, says his experience making the movie was actually “all fun.” This despite the fact that his character, Finney — a baseball player who’s bullied at school and has an alcoholic father — is locked up in the basement of a house in a suburban town in Colorado where he’s threatened by an unnamed man known as The Grabber (played by Ethan Hawke). Thames — a Dallas-area native who studied ballet for four years before pursuing acting — brings an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Evans apologised to James Brolin for killing his son in Endgame
Chris Evans is currently promoting Lightyear, a movie in which Buzz must face his foe – the Evil Emperor Zurg, played by James Brolin. But of course, this is not the first time that Evans has faced off against a Brolin, having battled James’ son Josh who plays Thanos, in Avengers: Endgame.
Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix movie gets first reviews – and they’re seriously mixed
Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller star in Spiderhead on Netflix
IGN
Christian Bale On Joining the MCU: 'I Had To Ask What That Was'
Christian Bale, who's set to play Gorr the God Butcherer in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, admitted he had no idea what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was before joining the film's cast. The actor revealed how he stayed in the dark on all matters MCU in the latest issue...
ComicBook
Chris Evans Wants to Actually Go to Space
Everyone would love to boldly go where no one else has gone before and venture out into the depths of space. While our technology is definitely there to do so, it costs a lot of money to even pull it off. Recently, Jeff Bezos launched a program that takes you out of the atmosphere, but it costs $28 million dollars. With every film that comes out, the studio in charge of it loves to do cool events that match the theme of the movie and Lightyear would be a difficult one to pull off. During a recent interview with MTV News, Chris Evans reveals that while Disney didn't give them a chance to actually go to space, it's been a longtime dream for him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Chris Evans On Hayley Atwell's Live-Action Debut As Captain Carter: "I Couldn’t Be Happier For Her."
Hayley Atwell made a cameo appearance on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with her new role from What If..? as Captain Carter. Her former on-screen love interest, Chris Evans, who played Captain America for over a decade, has something sweet to say about her live-action debut: “I couldn’t be happier for her.”
ComicBook
Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed
Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
NME
Chris Evans on making a return to MCU as Human Torch: “Wouldn’t that be great?”
Chris Evans has discussed the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his Fantastic Four character the Human Torch. Before he became globally recognised for his role as Captain America, the actor played Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) in the 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer.
Could Netflix Bring Back Regè-Jean Page, Ana De Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans And More For The Gray Man 2? Here’s What Gosling Says
Ahead of The Gray Man’s release on Netflix, Ryan Gosling talked the prospect of re-teaming with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and more for a sequel.
Chris Evans Shares Honest Thoughts On Reprising His Role As Captain America In The MCU
Chris Evans shares if he would honestly reprise his role as Captain America in the MCU.
Chris Hemsworth Reveals The Pivotal Spiderhead Scene He Was Scared To Film
The Thor actor speaks to CinemaBlend about playing his character in Netflix's Spiderhead and revealed the moment he was scared to shoot.
Zoe Kravitz to Star In, Produce Sci-Fi Heist Film ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ for Warner Bros.
“The Batman” star Zoe Kravitz will star in another film for Warner Bros. after the studio won a bidding war for “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets,” an adaptation of a sci-fi heist short story that Kravitz will also produce. The short story is narrated by...
Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]
Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0