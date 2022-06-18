ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Providence-Newport Ferry Season Kicks Off

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Providence-Newport Ferry season has officially begun. With four daily roundtrips seven days a week, the ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol. Seastreak again will be the operator this year utilizing the ferry Ocean State. The cost to ride the ferry increased to $12 each way for adults, and...

