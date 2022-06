BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries. Here is a look at the violence on Sunday: Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight. Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights. A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue. A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m. This is Saturday’s violence: A 35-year-old...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO