Fort Meade, MD

1894 Rutledge Court

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article**COMING SOON!!** Beautiful Updated Single Family Home Near Fort Meade!! - Up for rent we have a beautiful, large, single family house near NSA and Fort Meade! Here are the features that make this house great:. 1.)...

7758 Donnybrook Court #202

VERY BRIGHT! 1bd/1ba in Annandale Available June 2022 - Huge windows in this 1 bedroom condo overlooking peaceful woods in quiet neighborhood. Located immediately inside 495 (beltway) at Little River Turnpike. Close to Annandale Community College, Falls Church HS, various shopping centers, ecclectic restaurants! Foodie paradise!. Large deck, lovely place...
ANNANDALE, VA
2261 Commissary Circle

3 Bedroom Garage Townhome - 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath end-townhome. Great brick end unit home with garage with close to 1800 sq. feet of living space. Front kitchen and breakfast area with bay window, open floor plan, new paint, 2 large master suites with private baths, large deck with fenced backyard. Centrally located and close to Ft. Meade, NSA, Baltimore, Annapolis and DC.
ODENTON, MD
10744 Brewer House Road

Spacious End Unit Townhouse near Grosvenor METRO - Spacious Brick End Unit - 3 Finished Levels, 3 bedrooms & Den 3.5 Baths - Hardwood Flooring Main Level - Eat In Kitchen with Walk out from Dining Room to Rear Hardscape Patio, Fully Finished Basement with newer Full Bath - Large Rooms upstairs - Vaulted Ceilings - Great Home for Entertaining, Brand NEW ROOF, Close to METRO, Close Pike & Rose, Bethesda, Walter Reed,/NIH - Great Shopping & Dining. Tenant in place until end of July.
BETHESDA, MD
639 Plymouth Rd.

639 Plymouth Rd Unit C1/2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Today for your rental needs, we are offering this great first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. As you walk into the unit, you are greeted with a large well-lit living room with new flooring and fresh paint. To the right, you have a great 3 seasons porch. There is also a large dining room where families can get together and make memories. The cute kitchen has everything within arms reach like the great gas stove and refrigerator. Down the long hallway you have 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light. Last but not least you have your relaxing large full bathroom where you can enjoy a nice soak in the tub. There is laundry in the building. Water and heat are included. Available NOW. $1300/ Month + Utilities. Renters Insurance is Required.
BALTIMORE, MD
789 N Grantley St

Three bedroom Home with Spacious Porch - Bright and well lit three bedroom home in the middle of great parks and only a few minutes walk from The Walters Art Museum for a little cultural experience that makes this neighborhood perfect for the art enthusiasts and nature lovers. The house...
BALTIMORE, MD
1021 Arlington Blvd #523

Spacious & Bright Studio at River Place East - Charming unfurnished studio with gas cooking and tons of storage in the heart of Rosslyn. The building includes all of the amenities including concierge service, a huge pool, on-site dry cleaner, hair salon, gym, rec center, playground, and conv. store. Just minutes to Metro (B, O & S), Pentagon, Georgetown, bike paths & DCA. Gas, electric & water included! Off-street parking available for rent.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
2101 N. TAFT STREET #123

Nice Condo 0.7 miles from Rosslyn Metro - Great Location! Close to everything! Open floor plan with a fireplace! Living Room features a beautiful cathedral ceiling with beams and skylight. Carpet ad tile. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, common area maintenance and parking(with pass)...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
4206 Eads Street Northeast

Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
STREET, MD
4 Bedroom Available 8/19/22

Live at The Flats on University...the first off-campus community for George Mason University students Move-in date is 8/19/2022. This is a 12 month lease. Rate includes cable, internet and a fully furnished unit. The rate is per person and is not split. Text 571-400-2222 for more information or to schedule a tour to view our model unit. Roommate matching available.
FAIRFAX, VA
4179 South Four Mile Run Dr Unit 403

WEST VILLAGE OF SHIRLINGTON COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL TOP FLOOR APARTMENT HOME THAT IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT!!!. UPGRADED CABINETRY AND GRANITE CABINETS ALONG WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING, ISLAND OVERLOOKING LIVING AREA MAKE UP THE WONDERFUL KITCHEN!!!. LIVING AREA WITH SUN ROOM ADDITION AND SEPARATE DINING AREA ALL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
157 Collins Ave

NEW 3BED/1BATH in BALTIMORE CITY! - WE ARE NOW OFFERING A $700 GIFT CARD SIGNING BONUS!. Come take a look at this lovely 3 bed/1 bath home. The home features two-story hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, black appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Washer and dryer included. Semi-finished basement perfect for storage. The unit has central heat. Pets allowed subject to our pet policy. Voucher Holders Accepted! Security deposit is subject to change/increase based on application & screening results.
BALTIMORE, MD
937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
11036 Amherst Ave.

4-Level NY Brownstone Style Townhome - Absolutely Gorgeous! 4-Level townhome with rooftop deck & two-car garage. Open floor plan featuring granite countertops, gas fireplace, 42 inch wall mounted flat screen TV. Short walk to Wheaton Metro, Safeway, Starbucks, restaurants & bars. Close to Westfield Wheaton Mall, Costco, Target and Dick's....
SILVER SPRING, MD
1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #715

Large, Modern Logan Circle Efficiency w/Hardwood Floors, W/D & Walk-In Closet! - Large upper level, light-filled studio w/552 SF on the front of the building facing south. Contemporary open floor plan features entry hall with laundry CL, open kitchen with gas range and large living area with bedroom alcove next to an oversized walk in closet. Luxurious bath with deep soaking tub, wood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, track lighting and two storage lockers.Building amenities include a concierge, fitness center, a club/party room and courtyard. Walk to Whole Foods, Metro and all the shops and restaurants Logan Circle has to offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Mental health center opens in Prince Georges Co.

Finding a convenient place for mental health services will now be a little easier for Prince Georges County residents, with a new behavioral health center opening in Lanham, Maryland. “Our community is in crisis, and we are in deep pain,” Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during the grand...
LANHAM, MD
popville.com

And yesterday on the corner of 14th and Rhode Island Ave NW

Thanks to Terry and Mark for sending Sunday morning:. “The driver was still sitting in the car looking forlorn as a puddle of some sort of fluid was growing underneath. I think that he was turning right, either on red or running a just turned red, and so looking the other way to his left for oncoming traffic coming down 14th, which can be going quickly. Can’t have realized he was cutting the corner too much. It must have been just exactly the right acceleration to climb onto the island and then the bollard or whatever it is and stop dead. Any less and he wouldn’t have made it. Any more and he would have come off or rolled the car or something.”
